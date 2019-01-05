LaLiga news: Real Madrid agree deal to sign Premier League star, Barcelona to announce new signing and more – 5th January 2019

LaLiga news

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Inter Milan agree deal with Diego Godin

The last 5 months have been tough for Diego Godin. He was the subject of a stunning bid from Manchester United in the summer transfer window but the Uruguayan defender decided not to join the Red Devils as he wanted to continue at Atletico Madrid.

Fast forward 5 months and he is getting ready to leave the Spanish side. Inter Milan have reportedly shown interest in him and have already made contact with him.

His contract at Atletico expires in the summer, so he is free to hold talks and sign a pre-contract with any club that has interest in signing him. Sky Italia reports that Inter Milan are extremely keen and have already held talks with him.

Moreover, they also claim that the Serie A side have agreed a 2-year with Godin, who has given the green signal for the move. Atletico are ready to let him walk away as well, and that too for free in the summer.

Santigo Solari talks positively after Villarreal draw

Real Madrid started the year with a 2-2 draw vs Villarreal but Santiago Solari is only looking at the positives. The Spaniard is not willing to look at the game as 2 points dropped but as one point gained.

Talking to the media ahead of Sunday's clash vs Real Sociedad, Solari said:

The calender is very intense, because you have a game every three days in different competitions.. The important thing is to maintain energy and to recover from injuries and it's important not to suffer more injuries. The players aren't machines and to play a game every three days is difficult. In the league, the objective is to climb and to go from 9th to 4th is difficult, you have to keep cutting it down and fight to the end. In adversity is where you see character.

Los Blancos are 4th on the table now with 30 points – 7 behind league leaders, Barcelona. Sociedad, meanwhile, are struggling in the 15th spot with just 1 win in their last 5 LaLiga matches.

