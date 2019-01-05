×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LaLiga news: Real Madrid agree deal to sign Premier League star, Barcelona to announce new signing and more – 5th January 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
891   //    05 Jan 2019, 19:36 IST

LaLiga news
LaLiga news

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Inter Milan agree deal with Diego Godin

The last 5 months have been tough for Diego Godin. He was the subject of a stunning bid from Manchester United in the summer transfer window but the Uruguayan defender decided not to join the Red Devils as he wanted to continue at Atletico Madrid.

Fast forward 5 months and he is getting ready to leave the Spanish side. Inter Milan have reportedly shown interest in him and have already made contact with him.

His contract at Atletico expires in the summer, so he is free to hold talks and sign a pre-contract with any club that has interest in signing him. Sky Italia reports that Inter Milan are extremely keen and have already held talks with him.

Moreover, they also claim that the Serie A side have agreed a 2-year with Godin, who has given the green signal for the move. Atletico are ready to let him walk away as well, and that too for free in the summer.

Santigo Solari talks positively after Villarreal draw

Real Madrid started the year with a 2-2 draw vs Villarreal but Santiago Solari is only looking at the positives. The Spaniard is not willing to look at the game as 2 points dropped but as one point gained.

Talking to the media ahead of Sunday's clash vs Real Sociedad, Solari said:

The calender is very intense, because you have a game every three days in different competitions.. The important thing is to maintain energy and to recover from injuries and it's important not to suffer more injuries. The players aren't machines and to play a game every three days is difficult. In the league, the objective is to climb and to go from 9th to 4th is difficult, you have to keep cutting it down and fight to the end. In adversity is where you see character.

Los Blancos are 4th on the table now with 30 points – 7 behind league leaders, Barcelona. Sociedad, meanwhile, are struggling in the 15th spot with just 1 win in their last 5 LaLiga matches.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Diego Godin Adrien Rabiot Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Real Madrid agree £63M deal with Premier League side,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star hints at Premier League move, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sign Liverpool top target, World class...
RELATED STORY
£66M star agrees to join Barcelona, Real Madrid eye €70M...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal to sign 'perfect' Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for Premier League star, €60...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sign 3 players this week, Barcelona eye...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Transfer News: £220m offer for Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star tells club he wants to join Chelsea,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona agree deal to sign defender in January, Real...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
FT LEV GIR
2 - 2
 Levante vs Girona
FT ESP LEG
1 - 0
 Espanyol vs Leganés
FT REA RAY
0 - 1
 Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
Today DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
Tomorrow HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
Tomorrow EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us