Real Madrid star agrees to join Manchester United, Barcelona eye Manchester City star and more La Liga news – 1st December 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
3.18K   //    01 Dec 2018, 18:52 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Real Madrid Press Conference

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Gareth Bale's agent hints at Serie A move

Gareth Bale is having a tough time at Real Madrid and talks of him leaving the club are always doing rounds. The Welshman had a good start to the season but has now gone 731 minutes without a goal.

Madrid have suffered because of this and rumours suggest that they are looking to sell the forward. Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett has now added fuel to the fire by claiming that the former Tottenham star is open to moving to Italy.

“Nothing is impossible. The truth is that Gareth right now is happy in Madrid but if you think about the future, don’t rule it out,” Barnett told Tuttosport when asked if the forward would be interested in a move to Italy. 

The agent also hinted that it is Ronaldo's arrival that has taken Serie A to another level and also made it attractive to top players. “Ronaldo at Juventus? That move makes people view Serie A differently and any top player will now be considering Italy as a possible destination,” said Barnett.

Atletico Madrid eye Thorgan Hazard

Atletico Madrid might have Gelson Martin and Thomas Lemar to play on the wings, but they are keen on signing another winger. Sport BILD (via Marca) report that the Spanish side are keen on signing Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The former Chelsea player has been impressive the Bundesliga this season and has attracted the attention of several Europan sides. Everton, Bayern Munich, Sevilla and Valencia have also been linked with the brother of Eden Hazard. The Belgian is looking to stay at the German side for the season but will be open to a move in the summer.

Chelsea are also said to be monitoring his situation while the mystery of the buy-back option continues. Some reports suggest that the buy-back clause expired last summer while others suggest that it is still active. The German side, however, have said that no such clause ever existed.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
