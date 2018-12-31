Barcelona star hints at Premier League move, Real Madrid star rejected Barca move and more La Liga news – 30th December 2018

FC Barcelona Unveil New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Barcelona deny agreement with Adrien Rabiot

Barcelona have released a statement and rebuffed claims that they had a deal in place with Adrien Rabiot. The PSG midfielder was rumoured to have agreed a deal with the Catalan side to join them for free in the summer.

French media outlets were reporting that the midfielder had gone behind PSG's back to agree a deal with the Spanish side. Reports also suggested that Barcelona were doing all they can to stop Rabiot from signing a new deal at the Ligue 1 side.

Barcelona's statement read:

FC Barcelona wish to address stories published in France regarding the signing of players from Paris Saint Germain, and make clear that they have not breached any rule in this regard. The only contact made was during the month of August and one week ago. In both cases, this contact was made with PSG's sporting management to show FC Barcelona's interest in player Adrien Rabiot. FC Barcelona have always wanted to work with the utmost transparency in their dealings with PSG and with any other club. FC Barcelona refute the existence of any type of agreement with PSG player Adrien Rabiot.

The 23-year-old's contract at PSG expires at the end of the season and he has rejected all offers from the club. Reports suggest that he and his agent (also his mother) are unhappy with the wages offered and thus were unwilling to commit.

Barcelona have been interested in him and Verratti for a long time. Now with the Frenchman available for a cut-price, Barca have made another move for him. The Catalan side have also made it clear that they were looking to sign him in the summer as well.

