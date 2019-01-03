×
Lionel Messi names 5 players Barcelona should sign; Real Madrid eye €110M striker and more La Liga news: 3rd January 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.38K   //    03 Jan 2019, 18:59 IST

Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid CF - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018
Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid CF - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Solari talks about Villarreal and Isco

Reports suggested that the tensions were high between Santiago Solari and Isco after the Spaniard was left out of the Real Madrid squad on a lot of occasions by the manager. The midfielder was also linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu in January with Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Juventus and Bayern Munich linked.

However, all the rumours were put to rest by the player after he openly said that he wanted to remain at Madrid and fight for his place. Now, Solari has heaped praise on him and hinted that he will also like to keep Isco in the squad. He said, “Isco is a great player, he has given us a lot of joy and will continue to do so.”

Talking about Madrid's next opponents, Villarreal, Solari said at his press conference on Wednesday, “Villarreal are always a difficult opponent, they will be hoping to turn around their fortunes, they have a new Coach and are always one of the league’s most difficult trips.”

“This is the same team who excelled last season, they have a different style and system but they have a lot of quality. We have to give a lot of energy to generate a strong performance, to get back into our rhythm and show good transition between defence and attack,” said Solari.

“It is a difficult time to play, returning after the holidays, we only had a few days to train but the circumstances are not ideal. We start the New Year with eyes on three fronts, we are going into optimism in the league, in the Copa and in the Champions League,” added the manager.

1 / 3 NEXT
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
