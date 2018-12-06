Real Madrid agree deal to sign 'perfect' Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Barcelona want Ligue 1 winger and more La Liga news – 6th December 2018

Real Madrid CF Press Conference

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Santiago Solari not interested in January transfer window

Real Madrid have had a topsy-turvy start to the season and their fans are not happy. The Madrid faithful are desperate for new signings but their new manager, Santiago Solari is just the opposite.

The Madrid manager has said that he is not interested in signing players in January and is happy with the players he has. The Argentine said it is up to the club if they want to get new players in the winter transfer window or not.

Ahead of the Copa del Rey match vs Melilla, Solari said, “I don't know about this issue, as winter signings aren't my area. There are 24 players in the squad, plus those who are at Castilla.”

“I see that they all have desire and motivation. This Thursday is a holiday and lots of people will come along to the match, we want to see several different players on the pitch," added the manager.

Rodrygo rules out January move to Madrid

Real Madrid have already agreed a deal to sign Rodrygo next summer but rumours suggested that he was set to join in January itself. Owing to the goal drought at Bernabeu, the Madrid bosses were reportedly looking to fast forward the move.

However, the Brazilian has now confirmed that he will not be leaving Santos in January. The winger is looking to stay at the Brazilian side until July and then head to Madrid and join his new club.

I don't believe there is a chance I will leave for Madrid early. It's agreed that I'm going in July. That agreement is between Santos and Real Madrid." Rodrygo explained in an interview with Gazeta Esportiva.

Reports suggest that Madrid have a €45 million deal in place for the 17-year-old. He will become the 2nd Brazilian youngster to join Los Blancos after Vinicius Junior signed for them in the summer. Madrid paid a similar amount to Flamengo to sign the striker as well.

