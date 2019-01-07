Barcelona's world-record bid rejected, Real Madrid confident of signing €80M midfielder and more La Liga news: 7th January 2019

La Liga news

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Real Madrid director hints at no more new signings

Real Madrid have just signed Brahim Diaz from Manchester City but their fans are looking for more. The Madrid faithful want the club to sign a striker who can score a lot of goals but the board still seems to have confidence in Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos director, Emilio Butragueno was asked about the next January signings and he said, “There is already a lot of talent here. It is a good moment to reinforce the message of how strong the players we already have are.”

The director also believes that they have enough talent in the squad and they just need to focus a little more on finishing. He added, “There is already a lot of talent here, these are players who have won many titles including three consecutive Champions League trophies – they are remarkable. Are we concerned by the lack of goals? We know we need to take our chances, we created good attacking situations today but we could not capitalise.”

“I am not sure why we did not have VAR intervening for the foul on Vinicius, we believed it was in play and we do not know why it was not called for here. It is a system meant to help officials but today it did not come for them,” said Emilio. (Quotes vis Football Espana)

Jan Oblak to renew Atletico Madrid deal

Jan Oblak has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world for the last 2-3 seasons and Atletico Madrid are looking to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future. The goalkeeper's contract only expires in 2021 but they have already offered him a new one and he is reportedly all set to sign it.

The Slovenian was linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain last summer but has stayed put at Atletico. He has been one of the main reasons for their incredible defensive records and Diego Simeone has already heaped praise on him when needed.

