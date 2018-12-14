LaLiga Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 16

Messi was the star turn in Gameweek 15

LaLiga has been one crazy competition so far this season and this looks set to continue in Gameweek 16. The 2018/19 season has been an unusual one in Spain’s top division.

This is because a lot of unfancied sides have risen to the challenges posed by the big boys. 15 games in and the likes of Deportivo Alaves, Levante and Girona have stood strong.

On the other hand, a lot of LaLiga’s traditional “big teams” have underperformed badly so far. A quick look at the table shows last season’s 4th placed side; Valencia CF sitting in 15th place. LaLiga ever-presents, Athletic Club currently sit in 18th place. This led to the sacking of manager Eduardo Berizzo. He has since been replaced by Gaizka Garitano.

The league has seen a high number of managerial sackings so far. 5 clubs have changed managers with Real Madrid’s booting of Julen Lopetegui the most high-profile.

Review of Gameweek 15

Leganes kicked off last weekend’s action with a 1-1 draw with Getafe at Butarque. On Saturday, Atletico Madrid thrashed Alaves 3-0 while the top clash between Valencia and Sevilla at the Mestalla ended in a 1-1 draw.

Villarreal’s new manager, Luis Garcia oversaw a 2-3 loss to Celta Vigo at home as FC Barcelona thrashed Espanyol 4-0 in the Derbi Barceloní.

Villarreal's clash with Celta Vigo produced lots of goals

Sunday’s games started with a cracker at Ipurua which saw Eibar and Levante play a 4-4 thriller. Huesca narrowly lost to a Gareth Bale goal as Los Merengues triumphed in a 1-0 win.

Real Sociedad lost at home to Real Valladolid by 1-2 while Real Betis beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 at the Estadio Benito Benito Villamarín.

Athletic Club started the Garitano-era with a much-needed 1-0 win at San Mames over a poor Girona.

Preview of Gameweek 16

Celta Vigo host Leganes today in the first game of Gameweek 16. All eyes will be focused on Celta’s Spanish midfielder Brais Mendez who is looking like this season’s breakout star.

Getafe welcome Real Sociedad to the Coliseum in Saturday’s early kickoff. A stubborn Real Valladolid side will play injury-hit Atletico Madrid while a Madrid derby sees Real Madrid play Rayo Vallecano. Saturday’s action sees midtable sides; SD Eibar and Valencia square-off.

Sevilla take on Girona in the first game on Sunday while Espanyol host Real Betis. Villarreal are away at SD Huesca while a high-scoring affair is expected as Levante tackle FC Barcelona at the Ciutat de València.

Bilbao will be hoping for an upturn in fortune

Gameweek 16 action ends on Monday action as Alaves seek to continue its good season against a desperate Athletic Club.

Predictions for Gameweek 16

Celta Vigo - Leganes (Over 1.5 Goals)

Getafe - Real Sociedad (1X)

Real Valladolid - Atletico Madrid (Under 4.5 Goals)

Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano (Over 2.5 Goals)

SD Eibar - Valencia CF (Both Teams To Score)

Sevilla CF - Girona (Over 2.5 Goals)

RCD Espanyol - Real Betis (Over 1.5 Goals)

UD Levante - FC Barcelona (Both Teams To Score)

Alaves - Athletic Club de Bilbao (1X)

