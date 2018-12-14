×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LaLiga Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 16

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Feature
103   //    14 Dec 2018, 19:56 IST

Messi was the star turn in Gameweek 15
Messi was the star turn in Gameweek 15

LaLiga has been one crazy competition so far this season and this looks set to continue in Gameweek 16. The 2018/19 season has been an unusual one in Spain’s top division.

This is because a lot of unfancied sides have risen to the challenges posed by the big boys. 15 games in and the likes of Deportivo Alaves, Levante and Girona have stood strong.

On the other hand, a lot of LaLiga’s traditional “big teams” have underperformed badly so far. A quick look at the table shows last season’s 4th placed side; Valencia CF sitting in 15th place. LaLiga ever-presents, Athletic Club currently sit in 18th place. This led to the sacking of manager Eduardo Berizzo. He has since been replaced by Gaizka Garitano.

The league has seen a high number of managerial sackings so far. 5 clubs have changed managers with Real Madrid’s booting of Julen Lopetegui the most high-profile.

Review of Gameweek 15

Leganes kicked off last weekend’s action with a 1-1 draw with Getafe at Butarque. On Saturday, Atletico Madrid thrashed Alaves 3-0 while the top clash between Valencia and Sevilla at the Mestalla ended in a 1-1 draw.

Villarreal’s new manager, Luis Garcia oversaw a 2-3 loss to Celta Vigo at home as FC Barcelona thrashed Espanyol 4-0 in the Derbi Barceloní.

Villarreal's clash with Celta Vigo produced lots of goals
Villarreal's clash with Celta Vigo produced lots of goals

Sunday’s games started with a cracker at Ipurua which saw Eibar and Levante play a 4-4 thriller. Huesca narrowly lost to a Gareth Bale goal as Los Merengues triumphed in a 1-0 win.

Real Sociedad lost at home to Real Valladolid by 1-2 while Real Betis beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 at the Estadio Benito Benito Villamarín.

Advertisement

Athletic Club started the Garitano-era with a much-needed 1-0 win at San Mames over a poor Girona.

Preview of Gameweek 16

Celta Vigo host Leganes today in the first game of Gameweek 16. All eyes will be focused on Celta’s Spanish midfielder Brais Mendez who is looking like this season’s breakout star.

Getafe welcome Real Sociedad to the Coliseum in Saturday’s early kickoff. A stubborn Real Valladolid side will play injury-hit Atletico Madrid while a Madrid derby sees Real Madrid play Rayo Vallecano. Saturday’s action sees midtable sides; SD Eibar and Valencia square-off.

Sevilla take on Girona in the first game on Sunday while Espanyol host Real Betis. Villarreal are away at SD Huesca while a high-scoring affair is expected as Levante tackle FC Barcelona at the Ciutat de València.

Bilbao will be hoping for an upturn in fortune
Bilbao will be hoping for an upturn in fortune

Gameweek 16 action ends on Monday action as Alaves seek to continue its good season against a desperate Athletic Club.

Predictions for Gameweek 16

Celta Vigo - Leganes (Over 1.5 Goals)

Getafe - Real Sociedad (1X)

Real Valladolid - Atletico Madrid (Under 4.5 Goals)

Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano (Over 2.5 Goals)

SD Eibar - Valencia CF (Both Teams To Score)

Sevilla CF - Girona (Over 2.5 Goals)

RCD Espanyol - Real Betis (Over 1.5 Goals)

UD Levante - FC Barcelona (Both Teams To Score)

Alaves - Athletic Club de Bilbao (1X)

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Lionel Messi Julen Lopetegui
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
LaLiga 2018/19, Gameweek 15: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Match Day 13 Round-up
RELATED STORY
The History Of LaLiga
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
5 attackers who have started the new LaLiga campaign...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid protests Barcelona's LaLiga game in...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19 Matchweek 14: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 9: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 8: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Tomorrow CEL LEG 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Leganés
Tomorrow GET REA 05:30 PM Getafe vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow REA ATL 08:45 PM Real Valladolid vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA RAY 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
16 Dec EIB VAL 01:15 AM Eibar vs Valencia
16 Dec SEV GIR 04:30 PM Sevilla vs Girona
16 Dec ESP REA 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Real Betis
16 Dec HUE VIL 11:00 PM Huesca vs Villarreal
17 Dec LEV BAR 01:15 AM Levante vs Barcelona
18 Dec DEP ATH 01:30 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us