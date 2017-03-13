La Liga 2016/17: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis, 5 Talking Points

A Sergio Ramos header was the difference as Real Madrid won late on against Real Betis.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 13 Mar 2017, 09:22 IST

Real Madrid players celebrate a late winner against Real Betis

Real Madrid consolidated their place at the summit of La Liga with a late goal helping them to a 2-1 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu. FC Barcelona had earlier in the day lost to Deportivo La Coruna which made this match a must-win for Real Madrid. And the match started in the worst possible way as Betis took the lead in the 24th minute through Antonio Sanabria.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target once again to equalise for Los Blancos and half time approached with both sides on level terms. A red card to Cristiano Piccini in the 78th minute gave Real Madrid some belief that they could snatch this match away from the visitors. Sergio Ramos – like he has done on numerous occasions – scored the winner late in the game to give all three points for his side.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from an exciting league game between Real Madrid and Real Betis:

#1 Keylor Navas has a torrid night

Navas made a costly error in the first half

The Costa Rican goalkeeper’s torrid season worsened last night. He was very lucky to stay on the pitch after he committed a terrible foul on Betis striker Darko Brasanac just 20 minutes into the game. Navas came out of his area and attempted to clear the ball but missed it altogether and took out the striker instead. The referee on the night, Antonio Mateu Lahoz, was wrong to not give Navas his marching orders as it was a clear red card offence.

He then let in an easy Sanabria shot from 25 yards through which Navas should have gathered comfortably. But he spilt the ball and it rolled into the back of the net much to the despair of Navas and the crowd at the Bernabeu.

Though he made a stunning save in the final minute of the game, it is certain that Real Madrid are going to sign a custodian in the summer.