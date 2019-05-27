La Liga Rumours: Real Madrid and Manchester United set to battle for €100m-rated Argentine midfielder

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 499 // 27 May 2019, 12:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet Marca, Real Madrid and Manchester United will battle it out for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur were the first club to make an offer of €60 million for the Argentine midfielder but their bid was rejected.

In case you didn't know...

Lo Celso is slowly becoming one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe, following his impressing stint at Real Betis. The 23-year-old racked up 16 goals in all competitions this campaign, playing a pivotal role for Quique Setien's side in both La Liga and the Europa League.

The Argentine is known for pulling the strings in midfield with his ability to run deep at the opponents' half and find space for his teammates. Lo Celso's strong left foot and movements on the ball makes him a player to watch out for, and he proved his calibre by dominating opponents with relative ease in the current campaign.

Real Betis paid just €3 million to sign Lo Celso on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Lo Celso quickly became a starter and Betis made the move permanent by paying his €22 million buy-out clause. His current release clause is a whooping €100 million and his contract will expire in 2023.

The heart of the matter

There is no doubt that top clubs across Europe are monitoring the player as they sent scouts to watch him throughout the season. Manchester United and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye, whereas, Tottenham have already admitted their interest in the player.

According to the report, Real Madrid already sent representatives to make contact with Lo Celso's agents, while Tottenham's first bid was rejected. Manchester United are also planning a move to secure the Argentine midfielder.

Real Betis hierarchy wants to hold on to their starlet but they realize that it is going to be difficult without Champions League football. PSG will receive 20 per cent of the any future sale and Betis board does not want to let their player go at anything less than his release clause.

What's next?

It is likely that Lo Celso will not stay at Real Betis for another season but his future destination is still unknown.