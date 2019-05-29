La Liga Rumours: Real Madrid close in on Lyon full-back amid interest from Barcelona and Juventus

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are close to securing the services of Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy, it has been claimed.

With a deal for Eden Hazard looming around the corner, Los Blancos are also working to bring Mendy to the Bernabeu, amid interest from Barcelona and Juventus.

In case you didn’t know…

Mendy has proven himself to be an asset for Lyon since his arrival in 2017. The left-back featured in 44 matches in all competitions for Lyon in the recently concluded season, scoring three goals and setting up as many assists. Mendy particularly impressed against Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture, but he suffered an injury after the game.

The 23-year-old has drawn comparisons with Marcelo for his ability to overlap. Mendy spent time at the Paris Saint-Germain academy and played for Le Harve before joining Lyon, and his present contract runs until 2023. He made his senior debut for France in November last year against Uruguay.

The heart of the matter

It goes without saying that Mendy's performances in the 2018-19 campaign have attracted top clubs across Europe, and Real Madrid remain an interested party. Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of the defender and wants Mendy to compete with Marcelo for a left-back spot.

According to reports, the Spanish giants sent their general director and head of transfers to close the deal, amid interest from Barcelona. The good relation between both clubs and the impact of Zidane will play a key part if Madrid secure the services of the defender.

Lyon will want around €50 million since there are still a few years left in Mendy's contract, but Los Blancos are only willing to offer €30 million. Lyon board realizes that the defender is a vital part of the team and are waiting on offers from other interested parties such as Juventus and Barcelona.

Despite Marcelo's average performances in the 2018-19 campaign, Zidane has kept his faith in the full-back. But the French boss will allow Sergio Reguilon to leave on loan in the summer.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid manage to snap up Mendy in the summer transfer window.