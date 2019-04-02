×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

La Liga rumors: Zidane, Perez eye different potential replacements for Varane with two star defenders worth €150 million on their radar

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
237   //    02 Apr 2019, 07:29 IST

Perez and Zidane have identified different replacements for Varane.
Perez and Zidane have identified different replacements for Varane.

What's the story?

According to the Spanish media outlet, AS, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is eyeing a move for Serie A superstar Kalidou Koulibaly if Raphael Varane leaves the club at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Florentino Perez has identified local rivals Atletico Madrid's star defender Jose Maria Gimenez as a potential replacement for the Frenchman.

In case you didn't know..

Real Madrid signed the Frenchman from French club RC Lens for a reported fee of €10 million in 2011 during the tenure of Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho at the Bernabeu.

Since then, the World Cup winner has been an asset for the Los Blancos. Following the departure of Pepe, the 25-year-old has been an undisputable starter for the 13-time European Champions, forming a world-class defensive duo with skipper Sergio Ramos.

Despite being a 25-year-old, the Frenchman has had a decorated career at the Spanish capital; winning every possible trophy with the Galacticos, including four Champions League and two La Liga titles.

However, the centre-back was said to be considering his future in the Spanish capital as he seeks new challenges in his career. Although, his failure to get himself an improved contract might as well be a reason for his considerations to leave the Bernabeu.

The running contract with the Los Blancos keeps him at the club until 2022. However, if the Real Madrid hierarchy fails to convince him to stay, they'd be asking for a sum nothing less than €100 million.

The heart of the matter

While Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, would burn the candle at both ends to convince his compatriot to stay, he has also lined up a potential replacement if the Frenchman wishes to leave.

The French tactician has identified Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly, who's already on the radar of several European heavyweights, as a potential replacement for Raphael Varane. On the other hand, Florentino Perez is eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid star Jose Maria Gimenez to replace the Frenchman.

Advertisement

However, the departure of Lucas Hernandez and the likely exit of Diego Godin at the end of the season would make it rather difficult for the Los Blancos to secure the services of their target.

Signing Senegalese international Koulibaly, won't be easy either. At the start of the season, the Italian club offered an improved, long-term contract to the defender, with a buyout clause set to increase up to €150 million. Also, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti insists on convincing the centre-back to stay put with the Serie A giants next season.

Signing either of the aforementioned defenders would be an arduous task for the 33-time La Liga champions. However, convincing the Frenchman to stay at the Bernabeu would be a win-win situation for them.

What's next?

Following a 3-2 win over 20th placed Huesca in a thrilling encounter, Zinedine Zidane's men will take on Valencia, away from home in their next fixture.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Raphael Varane Kalidou Koulibaly Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Report: Zinedine Zidane wants Serie A star if Raphael Varane leaves amid interest from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
La Liga rumors: Real Madrid decide to sell their superstar
RELATED STORY
Report: Juventus eye a move for Real Madrid star amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paris Saint-Germain eyeing two huge La Liga superstars as potential replacements for Neymar 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Zidane using Pogba as smokescreen to sign someone else, Los Blancos star informs club that he wants to leave and more - April 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona star agrees to join Premier League side, Real Madrid eye world-record move for Ramos' replacement, and more La Liga news – 8th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zidane targets Premier League star for £100 million
RELATED STORY
5 best bargain defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: 3 European giants want Gareth Bale, Madrid to offer €280 million for their biggest target and more – March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
La Liga rumours: Real Madrid make their first move for £100 million rated Premier League star amidst arrival of Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today ATL GIR 11:00 PM Atlético Madrid vs Girona
Tomorrow ESP GET 12:00 AM Espanyol vs Getafe
Tomorrow VIL BAR 01:00 AM Villarreal vs Barcelona
Tomorrow ATH LEV 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Levante
04 Apr EIB RAY 12:00 AM Eibar vs Rayo Vallecano
04 Apr HUE CEL 12:00 AM Huesca vs Celta Vigo
04 Apr VAL REA 01:00 AM Valencia vs Real Madrid
04 Apr SEV DEP 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Deportivo Alavés
05 Apr LEG REA 12:00 AM Leganés vs Real Valladolid
05 Apr REA REA 01:00 AM Real Sociedad vs Real Betis
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us