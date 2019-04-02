La Liga rumors: Zidane, Perez eye different potential replacements for Varane with two star defenders worth €150 million on their radar

Perez and Zidane have identified different replacements for Varane.

What's the story?

According to the Spanish media outlet, AS, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is eyeing a move for Serie A superstar Kalidou Koulibaly if Raphael Varane leaves the club at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Florentino Perez has identified local rivals Atletico Madrid's star defender Jose Maria Gimenez as a potential replacement for the Frenchman.

In case you didn't know..

Real Madrid signed the Frenchman from French club RC Lens for a reported fee of €10 million in 2011 during the tenure of Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho at the Bernabeu.

Since then, the World Cup winner has been an asset for the Los Blancos. Following the departure of Pepe, the 25-year-old has been an undisputable starter for the 13-time European Champions, forming a world-class defensive duo with skipper Sergio Ramos.

Despite being a 25-year-old, the Frenchman has had a decorated career at the Spanish capital; winning every possible trophy with the Galacticos, including four Champions League and two La Liga titles.

However, the centre-back was said to be considering his future in the Spanish capital as he seeks new challenges in his career. Although, his failure to get himself an improved contract might as well be a reason for his considerations to leave the Bernabeu.

The running contract with the Los Blancos keeps him at the club until 2022. However, if the Real Madrid hierarchy fails to convince him to stay, they'd be asking for a sum nothing less than €100 million.

The heart of the matter

While Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, would burn the candle at both ends to convince his compatriot to stay, he has also lined up a potential replacement if the Frenchman wishes to leave.

The French tactician has identified Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly, who's already on the radar of several European heavyweights, as a potential replacement for Raphael Varane. On the other hand, Florentino Perez is eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid star Jose Maria Gimenez to replace the Frenchman.

However, the departure of Lucas Hernandez and the likely exit of Diego Godin at the end of the season would make it rather difficult for the Los Blancos to secure the services of their target.

Signing Senegalese international Koulibaly, won't be easy either. At the start of the season, the Italian club offered an improved, long-term contract to the defender, with a buyout clause set to increase up to €150 million. Also, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti insists on convincing the centre-back to stay put with the Serie A giants next season.

Signing either of the aforementioned defenders would be an arduous task for the 33-time La Liga champions. However, convincing the Frenchman to stay at the Bernabeu would be a win-win situation for them.

What's next?

Following a 3-2 win over 20th placed Huesca in a thrilling encounter, Zinedine Zidane's men will take on Valencia, away from home in their next fixture.

