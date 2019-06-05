×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

La Liga Rumours: Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid board at crossroads over midfield targets 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
606   //    05 Jun 2019, 15:47 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, the Real Madrid board and manager Zinedine Zidane doesn't share the same opinion regarding their midfield targets in the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Both Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba have proven themselves to be an asset for their respective clubs. Eriksen bagged 10 goals and 17 assists in all competitions in the recently concluded campaign as Tottenham reached the Champions League final and finished in the fourth spot in the Premier League.

The Danish playmaker was directly involved in 20 goals (eight goals and 12 assists) for Spurs in the 2018-19 Premier League season. Eriksen is known for his ability to dictate the match with his vision and he is a master at creating spaces for his team-mates in the final third.

On the other hand, despite Manchester United suffering an abysmal campaign, Pogba racked up 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for the Red Devils. However, the French midfielder has often been criticised for his inconsistent displays.

It is well known that Zidane is an admirer of Pogba, who himself revealed his admiration for his compatriot and Real Madrid a few months ago.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are moving quickly to secure their targets in the transfer window as they look to revamp their squad, ahead of the next season. Both Pogba and Eriksen are on their, but Zidane and the Real Madrid board are at crossroads about the two players.

According to the report, Los Blancos hierarchy prefers Eriksen because he is a relatively cheaper option and is also a thorough professional. But Zidane is hell-bent on signing Pogba because the French manager feels the Manchester United star will suit his team's playing style.

Eriksen will cost Real Madrid around €70 million, while Los Blancos have to shell out in the region of €150 million for Pogba, who has been also linked with Juventus. The Spanish giants might use Gareth Bale in the deal to lure Pogba from United.

What's next?

It remains to be seen where Eriksen and Pogba end up after the summer transfer window.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Christian Eriksen Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid News: Zinedine Zidane more cautious when asked about Pogba transfer
RELATED STORY
Report: Florentino Perez doesn’t want to sign top Zidane target at any price
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Perez looking to close deal for €80 million Kroos replacement but Zidane doesn’t want him and more – April 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Real Madrid and Manchester United set to battle for €100m-rated Argentine midfielder
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sweating over Paul Pogba's future
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News : Former Club President Calderon admits Zidane would like to see Pogba join club
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos doesn't want Real Madrid to sign Barcelona target, Toni Kroos has verbal agreement with Premier League side and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace Toni Kroos at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Board and Zinedine Zidane disagree over the future of star player 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zinedine Zidane to bring four players after Perez promises £300m transfer overhaul at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us