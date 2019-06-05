La Liga Rumours: Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid board at crossroads over midfield targets

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 606 // 05 Jun 2019, 15:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, the Real Madrid board and manager Zinedine Zidane doesn't share the same opinion regarding their midfield targets in the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Both Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba have proven themselves to be an asset for their respective clubs. Eriksen bagged 10 goals and 17 assists in all competitions in the recently concluded campaign as Tottenham reached the Champions League final and finished in the fourth spot in the Premier League.

The Danish playmaker was directly involved in 20 goals (eight goals and 12 assists) for Spurs in the 2018-19 Premier League season. Eriksen is known for his ability to dictate the match with his vision and he is a master at creating spaces for his team-mates in the final third.

On the other hand, despite Manchester United suffering an abysmal campaign, Pogba racked up 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for the Red Devils. However, the French midfielder has often been criticised for his inconsistent displays.

It is well known that Zidane is an admirer of Pogba, who himself revealed his admiration for his compatriot and Real Madrid a few months ago.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are moving quickly to secure their targets in the transfer window as they look to revamp their squad, ahead of the next season. Both Pogba and Eriksen are on their, but Zidane and the Real Madrid board are at crossroads about the two players.

According to the report, Los Blancos hierarchy prefers Eriksen because he is a relatively cheaper option and is also a thorough professional. But Zidane is hell-bent on signing Pogba because the French manager feels the Manchester United star will suit his team's playing style.

Eriksen will cost Real Madrid around €70 million, while Los Blancos have to shell out in the region of €150 million for Pogba, who has been also linked with Juventus. The Spanish giants might use Gareth Bale in the deal to lure Pogba from United.

What's next?

It remains to be seen where Eriksen and Pogba end up after the summer transfer window.