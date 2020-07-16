La Liga title scenarios explained: Can Real Madrid capture the trophy against Villarreal?

It has been two long seasons since Real Madrid last lifted the La Liga trophy. Since Zinedine Zidane returned to the side which he left after securing a third successive Champions League trophy, he has been under constant pressure to perform in the Spanish top-flight.

His main goal has been to conquer the Primera division once again, and tonight might be the night when Real Madrid can lift the trophy that has eluded them for the last two seasons.

Real Madrid will be playing their penultimate match against fifth-placed Villarreal in their temporary home, the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, hoping to clinch the title.

Although this might be difficult considering Villarreal need the points from this match to be sure of securing their place in the Europa League next season, Los Blancos must come out victorious in this game to be crowned champions even before the official completion of the league.

Real Madrid previously lost to Real Betis before the current campaign was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they have not lost any of their last nine matches since the resumption of the league. They are the leaders, sitting four points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who have struggled since the return of La Liga.

Here are some scenarios which we have to keep in mind:

Scenario 1: Real Madrid lose today's match

If Real Madrid lose today's match, then there will be pressure on them during the final match of the season. They must win the final match to be crowned champions. If not, there are again two sub-scenarios in play, which take into consideration the results of second-placed Barcelona.

Sub-scenario 1: Real tie the final match

If Real Madrid lose today's match and tie the final match, then they will be at the mercy of Barcelona. They must hope that the Blaugrana either lose or tie the last two matches.

We should note that Barcelona tied with Osasuna the last time they crossed paths, so they would be looking for a win this time around.

Sub-scenario 2: Real lose the final match

The same situation applies here. Real Madrid must hope that Barcelona drop points. If Barca win tonight's game, then their final match will decide Real Madrid's fate. Only if Barcelona lose the last game can Real can be crowned champions.

If Barca win tonight's game but draw the last game, Real Madrid would be in a head-to-head advantage over Barcelona and will be crowned La Liga champions.

Scenario 2: Real Madrid draw today's match

If Real Madrid draw today's match, then they are again at Barcelona's mercy. Only if Barca lose one of the remaining matches can Real become La Liga winners.

The last time Real faced Villarreal, Gareth Bale scored two goals in a draw.

Scenario 3: Real Madrid win today's match

This is the ultimate result Real Madrid would be hoping for. A win in tonight's match will secure their champion status, and the results of any other team would not affect them.

Predicted Lineup:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defence: Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy

Midfield: Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Isco

Attack: Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Needless to say, tonight's game is the decider of the title race. We can't come to conclusions until the final whistle is blown, and that's the beauty of football!