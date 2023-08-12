La Liga side begind talks to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Sociedad have started negotiations to sign Alvaro Odriozola, who appears to be on the brink of parting ways with Real Madrid. The San Sebastian native, who joined the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018 for €32 million, seems poised to retrace his steps. A return to Sociedad seems to be on the horizon for them.

After three years with Los Blancos and two loan spells at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, Odriozola's time in Madrid appears to be drawing to a close. Now, according to the report, he seeks to return to his football roots.

The trajectory of Odriozola's career mirrors that of Asier Illarramendi, who also passed through Madrid without much fanfare before returning to Sociedad. However, Illarramendi, who was also bought for €32 million, allowed Real Madrid to recoup around half the investment upon his departure.

Odriozola, on the other hand, is currently valued at €5 million and is not playing. Also, he seems likely to leave Madrid for free. Real Sociedad's preparations for Odriozola's arrival are already underway, and the potential return could be seen as a homecoming of sorts.

Real Sociedad are gaining a seasoned player while Real Madrid must face a financial loss.

Real Madrid eye Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga as Thibaut Courtois replacement

Real Madrid find themselves grappling with a significant setback as Thibaut Courtois, their star goalkeeper, has sustained a potentially season-ending injury. The player, who has earned the title of one of the world's top goalkeepers, has suffered a torn ACL, which typically requires six to nine months for recovery.

Andriy Lunin, who is Courtois' immediate backup at Real Madrid, hasn't exactly impressed in recent outings. At 24 years old, his lacklustre performances leave something to be desired, and he played just seven La Liga games last season.

The urgent need for a quality replacement is apparent, but finding a world-class goalkeeper is no easy task.

Madrid's search seems to have turned towards Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga, as journalist Nizaar Kinsella suggests they are considering a loan-to-buy approach for the Spaniard.

Bayern Munich have also expressed interest in the goalkeeper, who was brought to Chelsea in 2018 to replace Courtois himself.

Since then, Arrizabalaga's career in London has been a mixed bag. He has shown flashes of brilliance but has also faced harsh criticism for inconsistent performances.

The Spanish international spent considerable time on the bench at Chelsea, with Edouard Mendy preferred in goal. Despite this, he continues to draw attention from some of Europe's elite clubs.

With Chelsea's recent acquisition of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion, the path seems clear for Arrizabalaga's potential exit.