La Liga's Top 10 goalscorers of all time

The record for most La Liga goals once stood for 59 years. How long will it stand the test of time now?

Will anyone break Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s La Liga records?

There was a time when records in La Liga stood for aeons thanks to the exploits of legends in the mid 20th century. The Spanish league took its time to gain prominence but once it was established it took Europe by storm and there have been numerous eras of dominance. It is no wonder then that Spanish clubs have won the Champions League a record 16 times and also finished as runners-up 11 times.

Along the way, a number of different players have attempted to break the record for most goals scored in La Liga and it was a record that looked like it was going to stand the test of time before serial Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo changed football in Spain forever.

We look at the top 10 goalscorers of all time in La Liga.

Stats from UEFA, updated as of 17 February.

10) Edmundo Suárez – 195 goals

Mundo is one of Valencia’s greatest ever players

Affectionately called Mundo, Edmundo Suarez was a Valencia legend who defined the role of the physical centre-forward. However, the world was deprived of the opportunity to watch him in his prime thanks to the Spanish Civil War.

Originally a player for Athletic Bilbao, his contract was considered null and void by General Franco’s regime and he eventually made the move to Valencia where he would play the next 11 years. And it was there he scored at the rate of almost one goal per game (0.91), winning the Pichichi award for top goalscorer of the season in consecutive years.

He would lead Los Che to three La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey titles before leaving the club to play one season at CD Alcoyano. Suarez was one of Spain’s best players at the time and the fact that most countries refused to play them at the time saw his international exposure limited to just three matches for La Furia Roja.