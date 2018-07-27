Barcelona ready to sell superstar for €100m, Real Madrid not interested in Premier League star and other La Liga news: 27th July 2018

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

La Liga has become considerably poorer with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, even as Real Madrid are looking to fill the massive void left by the 33-year-old. The long-standing duopoly with Lionel Messi has ended and the rivalry will no longer be seen in Spanish football, and the Los Blancos are training their binoculars to find their next talisman.

A paradigm shift is expected to take place, but the inclusion of other big names could give the league a breath of fresh air. We bring you a round-up of the latest happenings from the transfer markets, for you can never get tired of reading the twists and turns of the daily saga:

Gnagnon completes Sevilla move

French defender Joris Gnagnon has completed his move away from Rennes, joining Sevilla on a five-year contract for a fee in the region of €15 million. The 21-year-old made 27 appearances for Rennes last season and was one of their shining lights and has been signed as a replacement for Clement Lenglet who joined Barcelona earlier this summer.

Real Sociedad keen on Theo Hernandez

Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez could be on his way to Sociedad after failing to nail down a starting spot at Madrid. Sociedad are keen on signing him on a season-long loan but Madrid are unlikely to include a purchase option, as they feel he could be a part of their plans in the future.

Steven Nzonzi not Premier League bound?

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi, with the Spanish club unwilling to offload him for a fee below his release clause which stands at £35m. Barcelona it appears have overtaken the Gunners in the pursuit of Nzonzi after failing to land PSG's Rabiot and could make a bid in the near future.

