Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

La Liga transfer news: Chelsea to beat Manchester United to Real Madrid star, Barcelona look to sign 4 players, and more - 19th June 2018 

It looks like the Real Madrid star could be on his way to the Premier League

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 20:11 IST
10.09K

Enter
Lionel Messi and Barcelona could welcome 4 new stars before the start of next season

With all eyes on the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it's common tendency to forget that the transfer window is open and clubs all over the world are monitoring their respective transfer targets. While contracts may not be signed just yet, clubs are free to sign up players before the World Cup ends.

La Liga clubs are no different and many of them seem to be engaging in business with several transfer rumours and updates emerging. On that note, here is a look at some of the most notable transfer rumours, news and updates pertaining to La Liga:

Chelsea lead race for Marco Asensio

Will Marco
Will Marco Asensio leave Real Madrid this summer?

Having struggled to find playing time and establish a place for himself in the first team under Zinedine Zidane, Marco Asensio has been linked to moves away from the club for the past 12 months.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have predominantly been the sides rumoured to be interested in the Spanish star with both clubs boasting of sufficient monetary wherewithal to sign the 22-year-old.

Now, after Zinedine Zidane's departure, new Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui, reportedly wants to secure a big-money signing to bolster the side ahead of what promises to be an incredibly challenging season on multiple fronts.

As a result, reports from El Gol Digital (via The Daily Express) claim that Asensio is further worried about his role at the club and will look to depart this summer. The report also claims that Manchester United and Chelsea are still very much in the race, with the latter reportedly leading the race.

This is supposedly because Asensio is keen on living in London, thus handing Chelsea a boost in the race. According to the same report, the player's agent recently spoke up about the situation, saying:

“Madrid have received two offers for Marco Asensio, up to €150m (£131m), but the club rejected them. He has an extraordinary future. You can imagine that they come from England because they can afford it without any problems. They could even raise it"

Could this become the transfer saga of this summer? Watch this space for more.

Page 1 of 3 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Antoine Griezmann Marco Asensio Football Transfer News Leisure Reading La Liga News
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €200 million...
RELATED STORY
La Liga News | Bundesliga coach turns down Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
PSG superstar favours Barcelona over Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid shortlist five players to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Transfer round-up: FC Barcelona to make Ousmane Dembélé +...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona want Isco, James Rodriguez to Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Barcelona eyeing Chelsea star, Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €80 million Bayern Munich star and more:...
RELATED STORY
La Liga transfer news: Valencia hunt Frenchman, Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos hurts FC Barcelona in a huge way, Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us