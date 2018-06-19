La Liga transfer news: Chelsea to beat Manchester United to Real Madrid star, Barcelona look to sign 4 players, and more - 19th June 2018

It looks like the Real Madrid star could be on his way to the Premier League

Lionel Messi and Barcelona could welcome 4 new stars before the start of next season

With all eyes on the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it's common tendency to forget that the transfer window is open and clubs all over the world are monitoring their respective transfer targets. While contracts may not be signed just yet, clubs are free to sign up players before the World Cup ends.

La Liga clubs are no different and many of them seem to be engaging in business with several transfer rumours and updates emerging. On that note, here is a look at some of the most notable transfer rumours, news and updates pertaining to La Liga:

Chelsea lead race for Marco Asensio

Will Marco Asensio leave Real Madrid this summer?

Having struggled to find playing time and establish a place for himself in the first team under Zinedine Zidane, Marco Asensio has been linked to moves away from the club for the past 12 months.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea have predominantly been the sides rumoured to be interested in the Spanish star with both clubs boasting of sufficient monetary wherewithal to sign the 22-year-old.

Now, after Zinedine Zidane's departure, new Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui, reportedly wants to secure a big-money signing to bolster the side ahead of what promises to be an incredibly challenging season on multiple fronts.

As a result, reports from El Gol Digital (via The Daily Express) claim that Asensio is further worried about his role at the club and will look to depart this summer. The report also claims that Manchester United and Chelsea are still very much in the race, with the latter reportedly leading the race.

This is supposedly because Asensio is keen on living in London, thus handing Chelsea a boost in the race. According to the same report, the player's agent recently spoke up about the situation, saying:

“Madrid have received two offers for Marco Asensio, up to €150m (£131m), but the club rejected them. He has an extraordinary future. You can imagine that they come from England because they can afford it without any problems. They could even raise it"

Could this become the transfer saga of this summer? Watch this space for more.