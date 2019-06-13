×
La Liga transfer news: Real Sociedad officially complete Alexander Isak deal

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
48   //    13 Jun 2019, 01:01 IST

The 19-year old dubbed as the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic
The 19-year old dubbed as the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic

What's the news?

Sweden international Alexander Isak has joined La Liga side Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund. Real Sociedad posted a tweet some hours ago welcoming the 19-year-old Isak to Spain, while Dortmund plans to keep an eye on his development.

In case you didn't know...

The arrival of Paco Alcacer last season saw the Isak's chances of breaking into the first team at BVB decrease. The 19-year old who joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017 from Sweden side AIK failed to breakthrough into Die Borussen's first team and spent the second half of the season on loan at Eredivisie side Willem II.

He is touted as the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to his physical as well as his technical traits. Blessed with superb technical skills and an outstanding first touch, both Sweden internationals are lanky but elegant, and are a joy to watch.

The heart of the matter

La Liga side Real Sociedad have officially announced the signing of Sweden International Alexander Isak from Bundesliga side on a 5-year deal. Dubbed 'the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic', Isak has joined the Spanish side for a reported fee of around €8 million.

Alexander Isak enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Willem II as the 19-year old scored 14 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch side.

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc spoke about the striker following his move to Spain:

"We wish Alex Isak the greatest possible success in Spain and will closely monitor his performances."

What's next?

Borussia Dortmund will play Seattle Sounders in their first pre-season friendly in the United States of America and end their short trip with a match against Champions League winners Liverpool.

Real Sociedad will travel to England for their final friendly match against Championship side Millwall.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football Real Sociedad Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic Borussia Dortmund Transfer News Bundesliga Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
