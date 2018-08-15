Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

La Liga Transfer Roundup: August 15th 2018

Pranav Byakod
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.83K   //    15 Aug 2018, 19:34 IST

Enter
Monchi has completed the transfer of Steven N'Zonzi to AS Roma

As deadline day closes in, teams from around the world are doing their best to reinforce their squad, whether it is to defend their crown, mount a title challenge, or battle off relegation. The Spanish first division sides have heavily invested in the transfer market, with World Cup winner Thomas Lemar joining Atletico Madrid for €70m, and Brazilian sensations Vinicius Jr (€45m) and Malcom (€41m) transferring to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively. They still have 16 days left to further alter their squads so without further ado, let's take a look at the transfers associated with La Liga clubs today.

Roma seal N'Zonzi signature

Seville midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has completed an initial €26.25m move to the Italian capital, with an additional €4m based on certain performance criteria. The 30-year-old World Cup winner was heavily linked with a move to London club Arsenal after former manager Unai Emery took the reigns, but has found himself linking up with Kevin Strootman and Danielle De Rossi in midfield. N'Zonzi's move would certainly breathe a sigh of relief for Roma fans after they narrowly missed out on signing Malcom from Girondins de Bordeaux.

Leganes announce José Arnaiz as their latest addition

En
Arnaiz in action for FC Barcelona B

Leganes have snatched a bargain by signing highly touted Barcelona prospect José Arnaiz for €5m. The versatile winger appeared for Real Valladolid 41 times and scored twice before he sealed a contract with Barcelona B. He then scored 6 goals in 20 appearances for the B team before making his Barcelona debut. Arnaiz is certainly one for the future and will be instrumental in keeping Leganes from facing relegation this season.

Denis Cheryshev moves to Valencia on loan

Ent
Denis Cheryshev scored 4 goals in 5 matches at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup

Russia's star at the World Cup, Denis Cheryshev, moves to Valencia CF this summer as head coach Marcelino looks to improve on last season's 4th place finish. His dribbling and playmaking skills will certainly be useful as he partners Goncalo Guedes and Geoffery Kondogbia in midfield. The former Real Madrid B star returns to the Mestalla after being loaned out from Madrid to the club two years ago. Valencia fans will definitely be excited to see the Russian don the white and black of Valencia this season.

Lopetegui planning €70m swoop for Rodrigo

Enter capti
Julen Lopetegui (centre) and Rodrigo (2nd from right) during the former's time as Spain Head Coach

New Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is looking to secure the services of Spanish striker Rodrigo from Valencia for €70m, according to Don Balon. The 27-year-old centre forward comes off the back of 19 goals in 44 appearances last season. Rodrigo has only scored 26 times and assisted 18 in 112 La Liga outings, but has still managed to capture the attention of some great clubs. If he signed for Real, Lopetegui would most probably utilize Rodrigo as a backup to Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid are still pursuing Eden Hazard

Ede
Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Madrid for a couple of years now

Belgium captain and Chelsea stalwart Eden Hazard is still linked with a move to Real Madrid, as reports have emerged that Perez is willing to stop his interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić and splurge the £200m that Chelsea is asking for Hazard. His fellow Belgium and Chelsea teammate Thibaut Courtois has already sealed a move to the Spanish capital and had expressed his desire for his compatriot to join him. Hazard was very influential in Belgium's run to the World Cup semi finals, and Real Madrid will be hoping to have his services as they look to capture the title in the upcoming season.




Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Eden Hazard Steven N'Zonzi Florentino Perez Chelsea Transfer News Julen Lopetegui
Pranav Byakod
CONTRIBUTOR
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing Barca starlet, £100M Premier...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star agrees to join La Liga rivals, Neymar...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's bid to be hijacked by Real Madrid, Modric's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing former Barcelona star, Barca...
RELATED STORY
La Liga News | Bundesliga coach turns down Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to swoop for Premier League midfielder,...
RELATED STORY
La Liga India Telecast: How to watch all the games on...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid name Ronaldo's replacement, Barcelona set to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us