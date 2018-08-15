La Liga Transfer Roundup: August 15th 2018

Monchi has completed the transfer of Steven N'Zonzi to AS Roma

As deadline day closes in, teams from around the world are doing their best to reinforce their squad, whether it is to defend their crown, mount a title challenge, or battle off relegation. The Spanish first division sides have heavily invested in the transfer market, with World Cup winner Thomas Lemar joining Atletico Madrid for €70m, and Brazilian sensations Vinicius Jr (€45m) and Malcom (€41m) transferring to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively. They still have 16 days left to further alter their squads so without further ado, let's take a look at the transfers associated with La Liga clubs today.

Roma seal N'Zonzi signature

Seville midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has completed an initial €26.25m move to the Italian capital, with an additional €4m based on certain performance criteria. The 30-year-old World Cup winner was heavily linked with a move to London club Arsenal after former manager Unai Emery took the reigns, but has found himself linking up with Kevin Strootman and Danielle De Rossi in midfield. N'Zonzi's move would certainly breathe a sigh of relief for Roma fans after they narrowly missed out on signing Malcom from Girondins de Bordeaux.

Leganes announce José Arnaiz as their latest addition

Arnaiz in action for FC Barcelona B

Leganes have snatched a bargain by signing highly touted Barcelona prospect José Arnaiz for €5m. The versatile winger appeared for Real Valladolid 41 times and scored twice before he sealed a contract with Barcelona B. He then scored 6 goals in 20 appearances for the B team before making his Barcelona debut. Arnaiz is certainly one for the future and will be instrumental in keeping Leganes from facing relegation this season.

Denis Cheryshev moves to Valencia on loan

Denis Cheryshev scored 4 goals in 5 matches at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup

Russia's star at the World Cup, Denis Cheryshev, moves to Valencia CF this summer as head coach Marcelino looks to improve on last season's 4th place finish. His dribbling and playmaking skills will certainly be useful as he partners Goncalo Guedes and Geoffery Kondogbia in midfield. The former Real Madrid B star returns to the Mestalla after being loaned out from Madrid to the club two years ago. Valencia fans will definitely be excited to see the Russian don the white and black of Valencia this season.

Lopetegui planning €70m swoop for Rodrigo

Julen Lopetegui (centre) and Rodrigo (2nd from right) during the former's time as Spain Head Coach

New Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is looking to secure the services of Spanish striker Rodrigo from Valencia for €70m, according to Don Balon. The 27-year-old centre forward comes off the back of 19 goals in 44 appearances last season. Rodrigo has only scored 26 times and assisted 18 in 112 La Liga outings, but has still managed to capture the attention of some great clubs. If he signed for Real, Lopetegui would most probably utilize Rodrigo as a backup to Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid are still pursuing Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Madrid for a couple of years now

Belgium captain and Chelsea stalwart Eden Hazard is still linked with a move to Real Madrid, as reports have emerged that Perez is willing to stop his interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić and splurge the £200m that Chelsea is asking for Hazard. His fellow Belgium and Chelsea teammate Thibaut Courtois has already sealed a move to the Spanish capital and had expressed his desire for his compatriot to join him. Hazard was very influential in Belgium's run to the World Cup semi finals, and Real Madrid will be hoping to have his services as they look to capture the title in the upcoming season.