La Liga will not support Real Madrid and Barcelona if they are banned from UCL

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are at risk of being imposed with a two-year ban from the Champions League by UEFA after failing to distance themselves from the European Super League.

The European Super League was formed in April by twelve clubs, six from England, three from Spain, and three from Italy. The announcement of the European Super League received massive backlash from fans, pundits, clubs, and players from all over the world.

This led to the withdrawal of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid from the Super League.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain the only clubs that are yet to distance themselves from the competition.

The clubs have reportedly broken UEFA's code of ethics and now face the possibility of being banned from the Champions League. The clubs could also face a €100 million fine.

La Liga has released a statement saying that Real Madrid and Barcelona will not receive support from their home federation if banned from Europe's elite competition.

"This is not a question of nationality. What they have done will have its consequences and we will not come in the way of any UEFA decision," La Liga president Javier Tebas told journalists on Wednesday.

"A club like Manchester United was not part of the Champions League for five seasons, AC Milan haven't played the Champions League for a while, but it hasn't affected the tournament. So, Real Madrid and Barcelona are not essential for the Champions League."

Real Madrid and Barcelona will suffer financially if they are banned from the Champions League

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both suffering financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona are reportedly facing debts totalling up to £1 billion.

A lack of Champions League football next season would rob Real Madrid and Barcelona of the money they require to clear debts and balance their books.

Real Sociedad and Real Betis will replace Real Madrid and Barcelona in in the Champions League next season, if the two La Liga giants are banned from the competition.

