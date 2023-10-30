La Louviere vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023

La Louviere and Anderlecht trade tackles in a Belgian Cup seventh-round clash on Tuesday (October 31).

La Louviere are coming off a 1-1 draw at Knokke in the Belgian National Division 1 on Friday. Both goals came in the first half, with Jorn Vancamp and Jens Naessens scoring in the ninth and 12th minutes respectively to share the spoils.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Leuven with a 5-1 comeback home win. Kento Misao put Leuven ahead in the sixth minute, but Anders Dreyer scored a first-half brace before completing his hat-trick in the 86th minute.

La Louviere booked their spot at this stage of the tournament with a 2-0 win over RFC Liege in the last round, while Anderlecht had a bye.

La Louviere vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides clashed at this same stage of the Cup in October 2021 when Anderlecht progressed with a 7-1 win.

Anderlecht's last nine games have had goals at both ends, with seven producing at least three goals.

La Louviere are on a 13-game unbeaten streak across competitions this season, winning 11.

Four of Anderlecht's last six games have produced at least two goals in the first half.

Four of La Louviere's last six games have produced at least two goals in the first half.

Anderlecht have scored at least two goals in their last four games.

La Louviere vs Anderlecht Prediction

La Louviere are on course for promotion to the Challenger Pro League and lead the way in the third division. They have also navigated their way through three rounds to get to this stage of the Cup but face by far the toughest test of their campaign.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, got back to winning ways over the weekend, overcoming an early scare to comfortably dispatch Leuven. The Purple and White will be expected to scale through to the next round of the Cup as they seek their first triumph in this competition for the first time since 2008.

Expect Brian Riemer's side to claim a comfortable win with a wide margin.

Prediction: La Louviere 1-5 Anderlecht

La Louviere vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Anderlecht to win both halves