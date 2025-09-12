La Louviere vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025 

La Louviere and Club Brugge will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler League matchday seven fixture on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at Easi Arena.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-2 defeat they suffered away to KV Mechelen before the international break. They went into the break trailing to Rob Schoofs' 26th-minute strike but Ortwin De Wolf's 69th-minute own goal drew the game level. Redouane Halhal scored another own goal to put the visitors ahead with just four minutes left in regulation time. However, Lion Lauberbach scored two late goals to turn the game around.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Gent. They went ahead through Hans Vanaken's goal eight minutes into the second half before Hyllarion Goore equalized deep into injury time.

The draw left the Blauw-Zwart in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 10 points from five games. La Louviere are 14th on four points.

La Louviere vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides squared off in the Belgian Super Cup final in 2003 when Club Brugge claimed a 5-4 victory on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

La Louviere have won just one of six league games played this season, losing three games.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions.

La Louviere's last four games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of Brugge's six games this season to produce a winner across the league and Belgian Super Cup have been decided by a one-goal margin.

La Louviere vs Club Brugge Prediction

La Louviere are competing in the Belgian top-flight for the first time in their history, having finished as runners up in the Challenger League last term. They might suffer an immediate return, although they claimed a credible point in their last home game; a goalless draw against defending champions Royale Union.

Club Brugge saw their six-game winning run across competitions brought to an end in harrowing circumstances last time out and will be aiming to bounce back.

Backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: La Louviere 1-3 Club Brugge

La Louviere vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

