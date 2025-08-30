LAFC vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will invite San Diego to BMO Stadium in MLS on Sunday. The visitors are at the top of the Western Conference standings with 53 points, 12 more than the Black and Gold.
The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and were held to a 1-1 draw by Dallas last week. Son Heung-min broke the deadlock in the sixth minute, scoring his first goal for the Black and Gold. Logan Farrington pulled Dallas level seven minutes later.
SDFC saw their winning streak in the MLS end after three games last week as they were held to a goalless draw by the Portland Timbers. They failed to score for the first time in five league games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.
LAFC vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met just once, with that meeting taking place in March. The Western Conference leaders registered a 3-2 home win.
- The visitors have the best goalscoring record in the Western Conference, scoring 52 goals, which is also the second-best attacking record in the MLS behind Orlando City and Inter Miami.
- SDFC have lost two of their last 12 league games, with both defeats registered at home.
- The Black and Gold, meanwhile, have won two of their last six league games, with both wins registered away from home.
- The visitors are on a six-game winning streak on their travels in the MLS, scoring 18 goals.
- Only Real Salt Lake have played fewer draws (4) than the visitors in the Western Conference thus far (5).
LAFC vs San Diego Prediction
The Black and Gold have won just one of their last five league games, with that win registered away from home. They have scored at least two goals in three games in that period.
The visitors have won three of their last four league games, and they have also kept three clean sheets in that period. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight away games in the MLS.
SDFC have an impressive away record in the MLS, and considering their goalscoring record on their travels, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: LAFC 1-2 San Diego
LAFC vs San Diego Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - San Diego to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes