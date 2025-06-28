LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will host the Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Stadium in MLS on Sunday. The hosts have won seven of their 16 games and are sixth in the standings with 26 points. The Whitecaps have fared much better, winning 10 of their 18 games, and are in second place.

The Black and Gold are unbeaten in their last nine games in the MLS. They were last in action in the league earlier this month and registered a 3-1 home triumph over Sporting Kansas. Dejan Joveljić gave Sporting the lead in the 39th minute, and goals from Eddie Segura, Denis Bouanga, and Olivier Giroud helped the hosts register a comeback win.

They were in action in the FIFA Club World Cup and went winless in three group-stage games. They concluded their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Flamengo earlier this week.

The visitors have won just one of their last five games. They suffered their third loss of the month earlier this week, falling to a 5-3 home loss to San Diego. They dropped to second place in the standings after that loss.

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 24 times in all competitions. The hosts have won half of these meetings, while the Whitecaps have seven wins.

The visitors have scored four more goals (34) than the Black and Gold in the MLS this season and have also conceded four fewer goals (19).

LAFC are unbeaten in their last five home games in the MLS, recording four wins.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in their last nine league outings. They have also conceded at least two goals in five games in that period.

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

The Black and Gold went winless in their three games in the Club World Cup, scoring just once, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they are unbeaten in MLS since April, playing out five draws in nine games in that period.

This will be Olivier Giroud's last match for the club as he is set to join Lille next month.

The Blue-and-White have lost three of their last four games, conceding 12 goals, and will look to bounce back here. They have conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven games in this fixture. Notably, they have suffered just one defeat on their travels this season.

Considering the recent form of the two teams in MLS and the home advantage for the Black and Gold, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: LAFC 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LAFC to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

