LaLiga 2017/2018 Team of the Week: Morales, Messi and Maxi shine on opening weekend

After an exciting opening weekend of LaLiga football, we pick out the brightest talents who managed to have the biggest say on the pitch

by Simon Harrison Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 11:46 IST

Las Palmas keeper Leandro Chichizola moved from Spezia in the summer of 2017

The Spanish top flight's opening match day gave us plenty to talk about. Refereeing controversies and newly promoted teams causing upsets account for many of the points of discussion, but there were a lot of individuals performances and debutants to get excited about too. Here's our LaLiga Team of the Week.

Goalkeeper: Leandro Chichizola (Las Palmas)

Signed from Spezia in the summer, amidst rumours of Las Palmas securing Roberto De Zerbi as their new coach for the current season, Leandro Chichizola may have found the last month or so rather curious.

Manolo Marquez was eventually chosen as an organic replacement for Quique Setien, as opposed to an Italian import, but that hasn't delated Chichizola's importance to his new teammates. Against Valencia, as Las Palmas lost 1-0 on Friday evening, the Argentine shot-stopper put in a fantastic display, ensuring that the scoreline didn't get embarrassing.

Making a number of brave saves, as well as one brilliant reflex stop to push a powerful volley from Simone Zaza over the crossbar, the 27-year-old already looks to be a huge upgrade on Javi Varas.