LaLiga 2018-19: 3 reasons why Real Madrid lost to Deportivo Alaves

Avik Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
172   //    07 Oct 2018, 12:04 IST

Disappointed Gareth Bale
Disappointed Gareth Bale

Real Madrid were shocked for the second time in four days after they were beaten 0-1 by Alaves at Mendizorotta stadium in Alava. Substitute Manu Garcia scored the only goal in what was the last touch of the match.

Real remained second in the league table with 14 points, the same as Barcelona, but played a game more than their arch-rivals. Surprisingly, Alaves leaped to third on the LaLiga table, just behind Real with the same number of points.

However, either Atletico Madrid or Real Betis have a chance to overtake Real, when they meet each other on Sunday. Also, Barcelona can consolidate their top position with a win against Valencia.

After their shocking defeat against CSKA Moscow in Champions League, Real had a great chance to turn things around and put them in the hunt of an elusive League title. Now, they haven’t scored in the last four games after 16 years, and have been beaten by the Basque side after 87 years.

These are the three reason why Real Madrid came to a shocking defeat:

#1 Who is going to score?

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Los Blancos are in desperate need of a goal-scoring outlet

The familiar problems continue to haunt Real. After Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, they have failed to find a near replacement. They have spent a lot of money on Thibaut Courtois, which was unnecessary, but not on Eden Hazard, who could have been a good replacement for the Portuguese superstar.

The result is there for everyone to see. Hazard continues to shine in Chelsea with his talent and goal-scoring ability. Real, on the other hand, stumbling with every move they are taking on to.

It was thought Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema will cover up the loss of Ronaldo. After eight matches, they are far from doing their responsibility.

Bale is a serious talent, but he is an injury-prone player. One has to count the impact he had on last season’s Champions League final.

This season, when he was promising to be the best, he got an injury and after his first match upon returning, he looked like a pale of his shadow.

Real bought back Mariano Diaz from Olympique Lyon and introduced Vinicius Jr. Both of them are supposed to score goals. However, it seems Diaz has left his scoring boots in Lyon and Vinicius is still a raw talent to know the difference between the Brazilian league and the LaLiga.

If this goal-scoring drought continues for some more matches, Real will find really difficult to qualify for the Champions League, let alone keeping it.

Avik Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Fortunate to live in Messi, Ronaldo-era. Late riser on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and Monday. Sitting at Santiago Bernabeu and watching Real Madrid-Barcelona is my ultimate dream.
