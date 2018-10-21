×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

LaLiga 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Real Madrid lost to Levante

Broken Sports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.39K   //    21 Oct 2018, 12:20 IST

Marcelo ended Real Madrid's goalless run but still ended up on the losing side
Marcelo ended Real Madrid's goalless run but still ended up on the losing side

In their 9th LaLiga match of the season, Real Madrid hosted Levante hoping to regain their form. Their historical goalless streak was a real worry for the fans and Madrid badly needed a victory in front of their home crowd to restore some hopes of winning the league title.

However, the string of disappointing performances continued as Levante secured a two-goal lead at the end of the first half. Morales opened the account at the 6th minute with a good counterattacking goal and Roger added to the trouble of Madrid with a calm penalty shot at the 13th minute.

Real Madrid looked like their usual self in the second half and Marcelo gave the Santiago Bernabeu crowd something to cheer for with a thunderous strike. But at the end, it was not enough and Madrid succumbed to yet another defeat. Here are the 3 factors for their loss.

#1. Varane’s poor defending


Varane's performance faltered against Levante
Varane's performance faltered against Levante

The one bright spot in Madrid’s disastrous start to this season has been Varane’s defending with him covering all the empty space left by Ramos with pace and pinpoint tackles. But, he looked off-colour during this game and was the main reason for Levante’s two goals.

In the 6th minute, Morales ran into the huge empty space in the middle of the pitch and Varane who was tracking him should have made a tackle but strangely he left Morales to run even deeper and Madrid eventually paid the price for it.

The second one was a silly handball at the edge of the penalty box and Roger scored and added some salt to the wound. Varane has been on a very tight schedule for the past 1 year and it seems as if all the heavy work is finally getting to him. Two high pressure international clashes during the break also did not help his cause.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Levante UD Football Raphael Varane Marcelo Football Top 5/Top 10 Julen Lopetegui La Liga Teams
Broken Sports
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
LaLiga 2018-2019: 3 Reasons why Real Madrid lost against...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Levante humble Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Levante humble Real Madrid 2-1
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's five worst moments
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Real Madrid lost to Levante at the Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
La Liga Opening Day: Levante Shock Betis
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 3 reasons why Real Madrid lost to...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid are struggling
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Sevilla and Atletico Madrid's stunning...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Atletico Madrid would defeat Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us