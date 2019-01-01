LaLiga 2018-19: 5 Players who could win the Pichichi trophy this season

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga

2018/19 LaLiga is almost halfway through and the Catalan giants are leading the charge with 37 points from 17 games. They are being closely followed by Atletico Madrid, who have 34 points from the same number of games.

Sevilla are at the third and Real Madrid, who sacked manager Julen Lopetegui in October and appointed Santiago Solari as his replacement, are at the fourth position.

The race for winning the Pichichi trophy (most goals scored by a player in a single LaLiga season) is heating up. This trophy has mostly been shared by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the last few years, but Ronaldo is no longer in LaLiga after having made a move to Juventus.

Messi however, is going strong for Barcelona and in the contention for winning the Pichichi trophy. Here in this article, we take a look at the 5 players who could win the coveted prize in LaLiga this season.

#1 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

The 31-year-old still remains the favorite to win his sixth Pichichi trophy as he has already scored 15 goals in the LaLiga this season. Lionel Messi scored a brilliant hat-trick against Levante a few days ago and continued to be the player to watch out for in LaLiga.

He remains a benchmark for consistency in modern-day football and shows no signs of slowing down. He has finished 2018 as the top scorer and assist-provider in the world. He missed the game against Real Madrid that Barcelona won 5-0.

He has been playing as a centre-forward this season and therefore, his chances of scoring goals have considerably increased. Messi has also combined well with Dembele and Luis Suarez and has played well together.

He has now scored 573 goals in 657 matches for Barcelona and should score many more before hanging up his boots. He is most likely to win the Pichichi trophy again this season.

