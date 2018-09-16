LaLiga 2018-19: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid - player ratings

Broken Sports FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 545 // 16 Sep 2018, 09:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Isco got the only goal of the game for Real Madrid

In the last match of a crowded Saturday fixture list, Athletic Bilbao hosted Real Madrid. The European champions were off to a perfect start in LaLiga, and were looking to extend their dominance.

Casemiro was rested keeping in mind the UCL fixture, and Courtois donned the goalkeeper gloves for the second match in a row. The match was evenly poised for the first 30 minutes with both teams showing some great intensity.

Athletic Bilbao penetrated the Madrid defence in the 32nd minute when Muniain tapped the ball into the net after a good assist from De Marco. The first half ended with Bilbao leading 1-0.

Real Madrid equalised in the second half after a pinpoint cross from Bale. The intensity never went down until the referee blew the whistle. It was one of the most fiercely competed matches of this season so far. Here are the player ratings for the match.

Real Madrid

#1 Thibaut Courtois – 7.5

Thibaut Courtois

Looked a bit shaky in the beginning, but was comfortable while saving a few powerful shots in the end.

#2 Sergio Ramos – 7.5

Another near perfect outing for him, the only issue being the huge amount of space he leaves behind while attacking.

#3 Raphael Varane – 8

Top class stuff from the French man. He ran at break-neck speed whenever there was a threat, and was very tough to go past.

#4 Marcelo – 8

Marcelo

Showed once again why there is no left back in the world that can match him as far as ball control and skills are concerned.

#5 Dani Carvajal - 7

Decent outing for him. He is slowly becoming very solid while defending.

#6 Dani Ceballos - 7.5

He was outstanding throughout the first half, with great interceptions and passing.

#7 Toni Kroos - 7

Perfect outing for him. Did not do much wrong.

#8 Luka Modric - 7.5

Luka Modric

Kept creating chances throughout, with cleverly executed narrow passes.

#9 Marco Asensio - 7.5

He should have scored a goal, but was still very good with his pace and dribbles.

#10 Gareth Bale - 7.5

Gareth Bale

His wrong footed assist to Isco was one of the best of the season, and he was solid while attacking.

#11 Karim Benzema - 6

Rarely got anything to do in this match.

Substitutes

#1 Lucas Vasquez – 7

Was effective during the short duration for which he played.

#2 Casemiro – 7.5

Outstanding in defence and made a few breathtaking runs.

#3 Isco - 8

Isco

As usual he was everywhere, and scored Madrid’s only goal.

1 / 2 NEXT