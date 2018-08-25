Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga 2018-19: Girona vs Real Madrid - preview, team news, head to head, key players, probable line-up, and prediction

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
983   //    25 Aug 2018, 01:39 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid skipper - Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid travel to Estadi Montilivi for their first away game of the season against Girona. It will only be the third meeting between these two sides. While Los Blancos kick started their LaLiga campaign with a comfortable yet authoritative 2-0 victory, Blanquivermell were held to a 0-0 draw by Valladolid.

Madrid will be hopeful of back to back wins in the post Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Kick-off

Date: 26 August

Time: 1:45 am (IST) 22:15 pm (local time)

Venue: Estadi Montilivi

Team news


Girona

Johan Mojica, Jonas Ramalho, and Carles Planas are all sidelined due to injury. Stuani picked up a minor muscular strain, but should lead the lines for Girona.

Real Madrid

Luka Modric who came off the bench in the last game due to a post World Cup hangover, should be drafted straight into the starting XI this week.

Probable line-ups

Girona (4-1-4-1): Bono, Muniesa, Espinosa, Juanpe, Porro, Timor, Borja, Garcia, Granell, Portu, Stuani

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Navas, Marcelo, Nacho, Ramos, Carvajal, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Isco, Bale, Benzema

Head to head

In 2 LaLiga meetings:

Girona wins: 1

Real Madrid wins: 1

Draws: 0

Key players


Girona

Pedro Porro
Pedro Porro

For the hosts, 18 year old Pedro Porro is a player to watch out for. The youngster stamped his authority last week at the right wing back position. Porro proved to be a symbol of fearlessness in the side as he went forward with intent, whipped fine crosses into the box, and illustrated great desire to win the ball and track back.

Given Marcelo's high average position, one can expect a few balls into the box from the right side of Girona's attacking shape.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Isco's creativity will come in handy

One aspect of Real Madrid's game last weekend in the new Lopetegui system was a compact defensive shape. Unlike the Zidane style of play, the Spanish giants chose organisation over flair. In such a scenario, one player who can circulate the play around him, create chances, and add innovation to proceedings is Isco.

He will arguably be the most crucial player for Madrid's attacking setup.

Prediction

The visitors will take time to settle as they are still getting used to the new tactics and style of play. However, their individual talents along with the ball carriers of the team are expected to be too good to be stopped.

Predicted score: Girona 0-1 Real Madrid

