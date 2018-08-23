LaLiga 2018/19: Most Valuable XI

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.61K // 23 Aug 2018, 10:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

LaLiga is one of the most followed football leagues in the world. Teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Valencia have been making the league really interesting.

Some of the greatest players in the world like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andres Iniesta, Fernando Torres, Xavi Hernandez, Toni Kroos, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Diego Godin, and many more have been a part of the league at some point in time over the past few years.

The monetary value of clubs and players in European football have been on a rise this decade. Players value has skyrocketed and the top European clubs have paid insane money to sign quality players.

Paris Saint-Germain paid €222 million for Neymar last summer and the amount of money (revenue and expense) involved in running a football club these days has increased manyfold.

More often than not, transfer fee paid for a player is not a clear indicator of his true market value in this inflated transfer market.

On that note, let’s take a look at the most valuable XI in LaLiga this season.

Note: All market values are taken from transfermarkt.com

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak, £63 million

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

The Atletico Madrid star is one of the best goalkeepers in world football at the moment. One of LaLiga’s consistent performers over the past few years, Jan Oblak played a stellar role in Atletico’s recent success. Atletico Madrid are one of the best defensive units in European football and Oblak deserves a lot of credit.

The 25-year-old has kept 60 clean sheets in LaLiga during the past three seasons, which is the best for any goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues. He is also the winner of Zamora Trophy (player with the lowest "goals-to-games" ratio in LaLiga) in his last three LaLiga seasons at Atletico.

The Slovenian has won so many honors and accolades during his stay with Atletico Madrid. His market value of £63 million is a fair reflection of his abilities. He is contracted with Atletico until 2021 and has a release clause of €100 million.

1 / 6 NEXT