LaLiga: Quick Recap of All Matches from Gameweek 2

Messi in action against Real Valladolid CF in La Liga

A horrendous surface welcomed Barcelona at Valladolid but they still escaped with all three points. Their arch-rivals Real Madrid didn't show any signs of the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo and it looked like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have finally found their shooting boots which were hidden somewhere in the Sierra Nevada in the past seasons.

At Wanda Metropolitano, Jan Oblak came up with a scintillating display of shot-stopping against Rayo Vallecano. Further, the newly promoted Huesca came from behind to snatch points from Athletic Bilbao to move up the table.

Let's have a quick recap of the highlights of the actions of game week 2 in the League.

Getafe CF 2-0 Eibar

Eibar has started the season just like last year. They didn't show any signs of lessons taken from their earlier mistakes.

Angel Luis Rodriguez Diaz opened the scoring in the 18th minute for Getafe with Jaime Mata Arnaiz setting him up. Later, in the closing stages, Jorge Molina rounded off proceedings to see off a disappointing Eibar.

Leganes 2-2 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad got the breakthrough in the 11th minute with a tap-in from David Zurutuza before Asier Illarramendi made it 2-0 with a thunderous volley. However, Asier Garitano’s return to the Butarque stadium as head coach was spoiled, courtesy a brace from Nabil El Zhar in the second half which included an 88th-minute equalizer.

Alaves 0-0 Real Betis

Real Betis would rue their missed chances as they were held at the Estadio de Mendizorroza with a goalless draw. They will have to learn from their mistakes.

It is a disappointing start for both the teams as neither of them would have thought of to be in the relegation zone at the beginning of the season.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

For Atletico Madrid, after a sluggish first half, World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal of the match shortly after the hour mark.

However, it needed a string of world-class saves from Jan Oblak towards the end that kept a promising but bottom feeder Rayo Vallecano at bay and sealed the points for the Rojiblancos.

Antoine Greizmann celebrating his instinctive finish against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga

Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona

Barcelona, meanwhile, had a horrific night at Jose Zorrilla. Though they came out with all three points, the performance from Barcelona was not promising enough.

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the match. A late scare was avoided for the Blaugrana, aided by VAR, when a stoppage-time header from Sergio Gallardo, known as Keko, was disallowed due to offside.

Espanyol 2-0 Valencia

Valencia's visit to Cornella El Prat was a bitter one too as they tasted a shock defeat. Goals from Esteban Granero and Borja Iglesias were sufficient for Espanyol to snatch all three points.

Valencia manager Marcelino Toral started with Denis Cheryshev, Kevin Grameiro, and Michy Batshuayi on the bench, but their introduction late in the game was not enough to avoid defeat.

Girona 1-4 Real Madrid

In the next match of the weekend, Real Madrid forwards Bale and Benzema found their lost rhythm to score at tandem. An early scare handed by Borja Garcia was cancelled by Sergio Ramos in the first half.

Benzema hit a brace while Bale was on target in the second half to silence the critics. Ronaldo's departure has had little impact so far on the two games played by Merengues.

Benzema taking the penalty against Girona FC in La Liga

Sevilla 0-0 Villarreal

At Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, the scoreline doesn't suggest the intensity of the game. Both teams played well but had to settle with the share of spoils.

Santiago Caceres and Victor Ruiz were excellent for Villarreal. On the other hand, Sevilla shot-stopper Tomas Vaclik was brilliant as he denied the Yellow Submarines any opportunity to score on numerous occasions.

Levante 1-2 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo handed Paco Lopez his first defeat at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium. Celta took an early lead when Pione Sisto scored from a difficult angle. Maxi Gomez then doubled the lead in the 34th minute. Later, José Morales converted a spot-kick to fuel late hopes for Levante but they ran out of time to find the equaliser.

Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Huesca

In the final fixture of the Gameweek, newly-promoted Huesca stole a point at San Mames after coming from behind. Markel Susaeta and Yuri Berchiche had provided Athletic Bilbao with the lead early in the second half.

However, Jorge Miramon cut the deficit in the 71st minute before Ezequiel Avila struck a fine volley to script a super climax to the match.