LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid's predicted lineup for the away trip to Girona

Atharva Khadilkar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.37K // 24 Aug 2018, 00:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid hit the ground running in LaLiga via a dominant 2-0 win over Getafe last Sunday. The Whites once again will begin their travels, this time to Catalonia to take on Girona.

Madrid lost 2-1 at Estadi Montilivi last season, and will be hoping to make amends. Following a convincing victory last Sunday, and having a week to prepare, here’s a look at their potential line up for the clash against Girona.

Defence

Sergio Ramos - skipper

Keylor Navas started the last two games for Real Madrid, and the Girona clash could be the perfect setting for the unleashing of Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian shot stopper is yet to appear for Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos partnered Nacho in the centre of defence last weekend, however the latter should make way for Raphael Varane this week. Marcelo and Dani Carvajal are expected to start at the fullback positions.

Midfield

Toni Kroos - maestro

Real Madrid’s midfield put in a brilliant performance last time out in spite of the absences of Casemiro and Luka Modric. Both midfielders are expected to come in with Isco and Dani Ceballos making way on hostile territory.

Toni Kroos’ passing ability fits perfectly into Julen Lopetegui’s system of high possession. That was visible when the German international made his very first start in LaLiga under his new boss, completing 98 percent of his attempted passes.

Attack

Karim Benzema in action last time out

Gareth Bale has gotten off the mark in the league, with Marco Asensio setting him up for the second against Getafe. The two left footers have formed a formidable pairing, and could start on the flanks against Girona.

Karim Benzema scored one goal for Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup last week against Atletico Madrid. A good performance last week only missed a goal. Lopetegui is thought to have faith in Karim Benzema, and could hand him a third straight start.