LaLiga 2018/19: Why Real Madrid face a battle for 2nd place this year

Alex Gravestock FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 20 Nov 2018, 05:04 IST

Real trail Barcelona by just 4 points

A somewhat controversial and potentially unpopular opinion maybe, but it has to be expressed: Real Madrid do not have what it takes to win the LaLiga title this season and furthermore 2nd place seems like it may be a push come the end of the season.

It has been well documented the struggles they have faced so far this season and the mini-crisis they faced during Julien Lopetegui's brief spell in charge was a testament to this. Having to appoint a new manager in November is never a good sign and hardly points to a strong start to the season.

Given that the notoriously ruthless English Premier League saw it's first departure weeks after Real Madrid made their managerial change shows just how difficult a start Los Blancos had to the season.

Don't get me wrong, I believe what Santiago Solari has managed to do in such a short period of time in charge is admirable and the improvement in team spirit, performance and results is there for all to see. But we have already seen capitulations and signs of tension within the camp.

With such harsh weaknesses already exposed at a very early stage of the season, it will be easier for opposition sides to expose them and has significant damage already been done in psychological terms by the El Clasico horror show that Real produced in the Nou Camp.

They may only be 4 points off the pace and these are very early days, however, we have seen just how much they can struggle in games with supposedly 'weaker' opposition.

The Real defence has leaked goals

Having been an avid follower of LaLiga for many years, it is clear to see that the league is getting significantly stronger and opposing sides don't just turn up at the big boys aiming to protect their goal difference or not take too much of a hiding, they play to win.

This has been demonstrated in abundance already this season. Real Madrid have suffered defeats to the likes of Levante and Alaves this season but they are not alone. Barcelona were recently humbled 4-3 at home to Real Betis - yes - they conceded 4 goals in the Camp Nou and tasted a league defeat in front of their home fans for the first time in 2 years.

Although Atletico have been notoriously hard to beat and break down, they have slumped to 1-1 draws with Leganes and Eibar whilst they were comfortably beaten 2-0 at Celta Vigo.

This league isn't such a foregone conclusion anymore, but one simply cannot see past Ernesto Valverde and Barcelona. Why? The answer is simple, it is Lionel Messi. Any team with Messi in it has the capability to beat anyone in the world regardless of how they are playing.

The Argentine can turn a game just like that and over the course of a season- you know he’s going to score around 30 goals and assist a truckload too. This quite simply gives Barca a huge advantage in the league, having the best player in LaLiga and arguably the world is always going to be a boost for anyone let alone a team with as much quality as Barcelona have at their disposal.

Where we have seen teams get at the Blaugrana in the early weeks of the season and although they were shocked at home to Betis, people expect to see a response. It may happen, but we don’t see the infighting or tension that we do at Madrid.

Egos seem to be put to one side and the culture of the club is instilled deep within the side- some of that identity may have got slightly muddied in recent seasons but the Barca way is still very much recognisable.

With Messi back in action, Barcelona will only get stronger

Stability in a number of positions and their recent displays in the Champions League has shown how well equipped they are to challenge on several fronts. Ter Stegen seems to be getting better and better, young recruits such as Lenglet and Arthur are having a positive impact.

When Coutinho, Dembélé and Messi are all fully flowing and supplying chances for Luis Suarez the league doesn’t stand much of a chance. Sergio Busquets seems like a timeless antique midfielder, oozing class from every orifice.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to see the same positivity or threat coming from Real Madrid. The signing of Thibault Courtois won’t have gone as well as either the club or the keeper himself would’ve hoped. He has only kept 4 clean sheets in 11 appearances and recently shipped 5 goals for Belgium vs Switzerland.

In front of him, the defence has been shaky, to say the least. Sergio Ramos - admired as much as he is despised, seems to offer more going forward than at the back these days. Dramatic late headers and dinked penalties may look good for his stats but cannot excuse reckless challenges and the fact he appears to be a ticking time bomb whenever he takes to the field.

The main issue facing Los Blancos is finding the right formula up front - when it comes down to the business end in the LaLiga season, in the big crunch games who will be their go-to guy?

It was always Cristiano Ronaldo bailing them out or rescuing them when they needed it most but it is yet to be seen who will stand up and be counted. What an opportunity these players have - Bale, Benzema, Asensio, Isco etc.

All now have the chance to emerge from Ronaldo’s shadow but as of yet, there hasn't been any indication of who is going to take that role on and make the all-important difference. Maybe this is the turning point, maybe Madrid doesn’t need that one singular talisman anymore and we will see more of a team ethos?

Bale and Benzema are yet to fully fire this season

Either way, I don’t see them as ready just yet to challenge for the title and with the early season form of Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and even rank outsiders such as Alaves causing a stir at the top of the league it will be an uphill task for a transitional side with a rookie manager in charge to make the top 2 in LaLiga this season.

That being said there are more chances of being proved wrong and would love to see Real Madrid bring silverware to their worshipping fanbase.

Finally although this may contradict much of what this whole article was about, I firmly believe that next season with some investment in the side and the emergence of promising youngsters such as Vinicius Junior, Alvaro Odriozola etc. we will see them in a much better position under Solari's tenure for a full campaign they will be serious title contenders next year and pretty hard to stop too!

Do you think I have a point here? Or am I being overly harsh to Real? Let me know in the comments!