LaLiga 2018-2019: 3 Reasons why Real Madrid lost against Levante

Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - La Liga

Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid had a disappointing outing against Levante in Matchday 9 of the 2018-2019 LaLiga. With this loss, Madrid has lost four out of their last five games in all competitions.

The Spanish giants set an unwanted record with the loss against Levante as they were beaten after 13 games at Santiago Bernabeu against Levante. Madrid's performance has been poor since Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane left the club at the end of last season.

Madrid had a hell of a task to come back in the game as they were trailing by 2 goals after 13 minutes. Madrid tried very hard to get back in the game in the second half, but they had to settle with one goal and a loss.

Here are three reasons why Real Madrid lost against Levante:

#1 Real Madrid were unlucky in front of the goal

Benzema could have scored the equaliser in the second half

It was evident that the Spanish club did not perform badly, but they were unlucky in the game for a number of times. The Spanish side had 71% of the possession and 34 shots during the game but could score only one goal, Marcelo's right-foot goal.

Madrid could have scored two goals in the first half itself but were denied by the crossbar. A header by Sergio Ramos hit the crossbar at the stroke of half hour from a Marco Asensio corner. Madrid fans will have been very saddened by the way they were denied the goal from going in the net.

The second half was much better from Madrid as Marcelo scored a stunning goal in the 72nd minute of the game. Madrid could have at least secured a draw but luck was not in their favour. Benzema hit an amazing shot with less than 15 minutes on the clock only to be denied by the goalpost.

Real Madrid has a tough task ahead as they met Barcelona in La Liga next week at Camp Nou.

#2 Levante started off well in the first half

Benzema holds a disappointed look after the loss

Levante had not beaten the Spanish side in the last 13 games at Bernabeu. Real Madrid was expected to win the game but they continue to struggle.

Levante played amazingly in the first half, to everyone's surprise. Levante were all over Madrid in the opening stages of the game. Jose Luis Morales scored to give his side the lead in the 5th minute of the game. Then, a penalty was scored by Roger Marti in the 13th minute, which led to Levante's second goal in the first quarter of the game.

Levante looked more confident in the match, and they were playing freely throughout the game. The win against the last three UEFA Champions League title holders will give Levante immense confidence.

