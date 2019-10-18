LaLiga 2019/20: Eibar v Barcelona - Barcelona Predicted XI, Team News and More

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 20 // 18 Oct 2019, 21:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona will look to carry on their winning momentum after emerging victorious in their last four games in all competitions. The Catalan giants travel to the Basque Country to face Eibar, who sit in the bottom half of the table.

After a stuttering start to their league campaign, Barcelona have gained momentum in recent weeks and will look to keep the pressure up on league leaders Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos sit two points clear on the top of the table with 18 points from eight games, with Ernesto Valverde's side in second place.

Eibar are currently in 14th place and will look to cause an upset, as they aim to add to their tally of two wins this season.

The Blaugrana registered a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Sevilla in their previous league encounter despite being reduced to nine men, as Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo received their marching orders late in the second half.

Key Match Facts

Eibar are yet to register a single league victory against Barcelona in 10 attempts, losing on nine occasions.

Their only positive result against the Catalan club was a 2-2 draw in the final day of the 2018/19 season after Barcelona were already crowned champions.

Team News

Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo are unavailable after being sent off against Sevilla in their previous league encounter.

Gerard Pique will also be missing, owing to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Advertisement

Samuel Umtiti is back from a long-term absence but the Frenchman is unlikely to be risked, allowing compatriot Jean-Clair Todibo to feature from the start once again.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele

Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Jean-Clair Todibo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann