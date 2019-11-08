LaLiga 2019-20: Eibar v Real Madrid | Real Madrid predicted XI, team news and more

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 08 Nov 2019, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Galatasaray: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid take on Eibar in the LaLiga as they look to return to winning ways after a disappointing 0-0 draw against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu last week. Los Blancos are level on points with arch-rivals Barcelona in the LaLiga standings but the Catalan giants are top of the table by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Zinedine Zidane's side are coming on the back of a stunning 6-0 victory in the Champions League and the record Spanish champions will look to return to winning ways in the league against a resurgent Eibar side, who've revelled in their newfound momentum in recent weeks.

Key match facts

Real Madrid have won 8 of their last 10 top-flight meetings between the two sides.

Eibar have won their last 2 league games, a run that has seen them jump to 14th place in the LaLiga standings.

Eibar registered a stunning 3-0 victory in the corresponding fixture last season.

Team news

Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez are long-term absentees and the Spaniards will be missing once again, as they continue to rehabilitate in the sidelines. Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are also nursing minor injuries and the pair are unlikely to be risked before the international break.

Marcelo picked up a niggle in Real Madrid 6-0 demolition of Galatasaray midweek and the Brazilian is expected to be replaced in the starting XI by Ferland Mendy, who has had a bright start to life with the Los Blancos.

Teenage sensation Rodrygo will lead the line once again after his sensational hat-trick in the Champions League and he said to be joined upfront by Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.

Injuries: Marco Asensio (knee), Nacho Fernandez (knee), Gareth Bale (muscle), James Rodriguez (calf)

Advertisement

Doubtful: Marcelo (knee)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Real Madrid predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes