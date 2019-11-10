LaLiga 2019-2020: Eibar 0-4 Real Madrid: 3 talking points as the Galacticos put in a brilliant display

SD Eibar SAD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid responded to their disappointing goalless draw with Real Betis last week with an emphatic 4-0 win over SD Eibar away at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

With the rain pouring down heavily in Eibar, Karim Benzema needed just 17 minutes to open the scoring, converting with his left foot from an acute angle after Eibar had failed to clear their lines.

Three minutes later, skipper Sergio Ramos continued in his role as designated spot-kick taker and sent Marko Dmitrovic the wrong way to put Real Madrid 2-0 up, but passed over the responsibility to Karim Benzema for the next penalty and the Frenchman got his brace in the 29th minute.

Federico Valverde put the icing on the cake right on the hour mark when he converted from the edge of the area after being set up by Luka Modric and Real Madrid would head into the international break full of confidence.

The win moves the Los Blancos temporarily top of the table and here, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the fixture.

#3 Real Madrid put up arguably their best performance of the campaign

Federico Valverde was the man of the match against Eibar

It has been a stop-start campaign thus far for Real Madrid, with convincing results like their wins over Sevilla and Leganes interpolated with debilitating defeats to PSG and Mallorca.

They came into this fixture off the back of an impressive 5-0 win over Galatasaray in midweek to boost their chances of qualification to the knockout rounds.

Despite their struggles, Real Madrid are one of the best sides in Europe and once they get into full gear, there are only a handful of teams that can handle them and Eibar were first-hand witnesses of this.

From the blast of the whistle, the visitors seized the initiative and when Karim Benzema put them ahead, there was never any doubt about the destination of the three points.

Eden Hazard was almost unplayable, Benzema got a brace, Luka Modric dictated the tempo of the game from the middle, Sergio Ramos rolled back the years to put in a no-nonsense display at the back.

Youngster Federico Valverde continued his upward trajectory from recent weeks and was the man-of-the-match in a convincing display at the base of midfield and deservedly got the goal his performance merited.

The one sore point for Zinedine Zidane would have been the performance of Isco who despite coming on from the bench did not show enough zeal and hunger to win back his starting shirt and looked off the pace with a couple of misplaced passes.

After their disappointing showing last week at the Bernabeu, Zidane would have sought a response from his players and he got just that, with his team putting in what was a five-star display to leave the hosts with no chance of getting anything in front of their fans.

