LaLiga 2019-2020: Ideal starting XI for Barcelona  

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
209   //    06 Aug 2019, 13:13 IST

Barcelona has multiple quality players within its squad
Having ended the last campaign on a disappointing note, Barcelona are ready and raring to go into the next season.

The Spanish champions have signified their intent on conquering all before them, bringing in Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong for the combined total of €195m, while Neto and Junior Firpo were also added to fortify their backline.

There are a number of players who would be heading into the season with a point to prove, including the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele (if they stay), but there is arguably no one with more at stake than manager Ernesto Valverde.

Having overseen Barcelona's calamitous elimination at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League last season, the 54-year-old saved his job by the whiskers and surely anything other than European glory would see him out of his job this term.

It is for this reason that the former Athletic Bilbao boss must get it right with his decisions from the bench, finding the right tactical balance to make the most of the abundance of players at his disposal.

Ultimately, the final decision on player selection and tactical implementations rests with Valverde, but in this piece, we shall be giving an insight into what Barcelona's ideal starting XI would look like next season.

Goalkeeper

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

ter Stegen has been Barcelona;s first choice for the last four seasons
There really is only one choice for the starting spot between the sticks at Barcelona, as despite not taking anything away from Neto's ability as an able shotstopper, Ter Stegen ranks high up there with the very best in the business.

The 27-year-old joined Barcelona in the summer of 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach and despite initially rotating with Claudio Bravo for the number 1 spot, the German international soon made the role his own.

In his five year stay at Barcelona, Ter Stegen has been nothing short of phenomenal, with his sweeping abilities helping Barcelona press higher up the field, while his abilities with the ball at his feet have come in handy while launching attacks.

He has a very safe pair of hands and has rarely made mistakes in his Barcelona career, and the Catalans would be hoping he keeps up his high level of performance in the next season as it would be crucial to achieving their goals on all fronts.

