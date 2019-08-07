LaLiga 2019-2020: Ideal starting XI for Real Madrid

Zidane has some talented players at his disposal

Despite the heavy investment into rebuilding their squad, it has been a topsy-turvy campaign for Real Madrid so far in pre-season.

Los Blancos have played five warm-up matches till date, but have won just one in 90 minutes, with their other pre-season victory over Arsenal coming through penalties.

This is far from the preparation they would have had in mind, given their disappointing displays last season. But for all of their shortcomings so far in pre-season, it must be remembered that these matches are nothing more than glorified friendlies and have next to no impact on the outcome of the season proper.

The current Real Madrid squad is replete with world class talented footballers, who are more than capable of mounting a real charge on all fronts next season, and the major conundrum for Zinedine Zidane would be getting the proper balance and the right formation to bring out the best from his players.

Real Madrid would be seeking to re-stake their claim to being the best team in the world, and a key precursor to this would be getting it right tactically.

While Zidane holds the exclusive right to make all decisions concerning player appearances and tactical formations, in this piece, we shall attempt to forecast Real Madrid’s ideal starting XI heading into next season.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Zidane is a firm Keylor Navas advocate, given all that the Costa Rican international has helped him achieve; however, the odds are heavily stacked in Thibaut Courtois’ favor to be the club’s number one next season.

Indeed, there was speculation earlier in the summer that Navas could be on his way to Porto, but the 32-year-old is likely to spend the next season as an understudy to Courtois.

The Belgian international departed Chelsea in acrimonious circumstances to complete his ‘dream’ move to Real Madrid last summer, but he had a less than ideal debut campaign at the Bernabeu, watching on helplessly as the club’s season descended into chaos.

Courtois would be hoping for a much improved second season, and more than has enough ability to play a huge role in the coming season as on his day, he ranks among the very best in the business when it comes to goalkeeping.

