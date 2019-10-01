LaLiga: Cadiz CF conducts scholarship trials in Mumbai

Spanish football club, Cadiz CF, which is a part of the Segunda Division, LaLiga SmartBank, conducted trials, for the second time, in Mumbai to give Indian students a chance to win a full scholarship to visit Spain and get football training over there. The trials were hosted at Cooperage Stadium on 29th September 2019 and saw over 250 students from Mumbai attend to win this once in a lifetime opportunity. The selection procedure ended with the selection of three players; Harshika Jain, Veer Gondor and Arnav Gorantala, who will travel to Spain in January for training.

Cadiz CF conducted the trials for the second time in India. Last year, the trials were a phenomenal success and a group of students were selected to receive training from the best Spanish football coaches and get exposed to other young footballers in Spain.

Cadiz Club de Futbol is a professional football club based in Cádiz, Andalusia, Spain. Founded in 1910, it plays in Segunda División, LaLiga SmartBank and holds home games at the historic, Estadio Ramon de Carranza. Legendary players like Magico Gonzalez, Kiko Narvaez, Diego Tristan and more have played in Cadiz CF in the past. In the recent few seasons, Cadiz CF has put up phenomenal performances and its players and managers have won numerous awards for the same.

Enrique Pérez, marketing director, Cadiz CF, said, “We have seen some great potential in Indian kids last year and this year’s program will allow students to truly imbibe the spirit of the game and also understand an international level of professionalism that accompanies being a professional footballer. We believe that initiative will motivate many Indian youngsters to pursue their footballing dreams and it will also provide exposure to the selected students in the Spanish way of football.”

Quique Gonzalez, grassroots director, Cadiz CF, said, “India has massive potential to be a strong force in global football. We witnessed this last year, when we held trials and took the best talent to Spain to train with us. It is a proud moment for us to return to this country and scout talent from here. We are positive that we will see a big football star from India in Spain very soon, hopefully at our club.”