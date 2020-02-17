LaLiga collaborates with the Pro CNIC Foundation to fight cardiovascular diseases

Mumbai, February 17, 2020.- LaLiga and the Pro CNIC Foundation have come together to raise awareness among fans about the importance of preventing cardiovascular diseases, taking care of the heart and avoiding unhealthy habits. These including smoking and having a sedentary lifestyle, which are the main causes of heart diseases.

This partnership has come to fruition through the Cuida tus Latidos (Look after your heart) initiative, including the website www.cuidatuslatidos.com, in which all football fans can obtain information on how to prevent serious cardiovascular ailments, such as heart attacks.

Through the website, fans are made aware of the enemies of cardiovascular health: high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, smoking and having a sedentary lifestyle. Dr. Valentin Fuster, general director of the Spanish National Cardiovascular Research Centre (CNIC), explains in detail what these enemies are and how we can fight against them. “Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death around the world and it is essential that people understand the importance of preventing them,” said Dr. Fuster. “Thanks to LaLiga, we are convinced that we can reach many more people and make them realise that, by following very simple habits, they can lead a healthier life.”.

The campaign also features other notable protagonists - six LaLiga Santander ambassadors who have appeared on the awareness campaign videos for fans. Julio Baptista, Anair Lomba, Diego Forlan, Jose Maria Gutierrez, Gaizka Mendieta and Fernando Morientes have been responsible for giving wings to this campaign, which can be seen on social networks and on www.cuidatuslatidos.com from today, February 14.

A long-running campaign

The partnership between Dr. Valentin Fuster and LaLiga began last season, when to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the competition, the cardiologist joined the ‘90 Años Latiendo Juntos’ (90 years beating together) initiative, which can be seen in this video. Dr. Valentin Fuster offered his congratulations to LaLiga in a brief section in this video. This was part of a non-profit collaboration as part of an agreement with the Pro CNIC Foundation, an entity that supports CNIC’s research, and CNIC itself, in order to encourage healthy habits in players and fans through which they take care of their hearts.

With this campaign, LaLiga has taken another step forward in its commitment to its fans. Enrique Moreno, director of Global Brand and Assets of LaLiga, offered these words on the matter: “It is crucial for us to support and help all football fans, and we believe it is our duty to promote healthy living habits among them, which can lead to them avoiding health problems in the medium and long term.”