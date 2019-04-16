LALIGA CONDUCTS NATIONAL ‘TRAIN THE TRAINER’ PROGRAMME FOR INDIAN COACHES

LaLiga recently held the 'Train the Trainer' course for Indian coaches

LaLiga, Spain’s football league, conducted a three-day training workshop for Indian coaches in New Delhi from 13th to 15th April 2019. In association with India On Track (IOT), 48 LaLiga Football Schools India coaches from across the nation were brought to Delhi with an objective of increasing their knowledge and showing them the LaLiga systems and methodology.

The workshops were conducted by LaLiga Football Schools Technical Director, Javier Cabrera, Spanish coordinators - Saul Vazquez, Regional Technical Head, West and Jon Diaz de Cerio, Regional Technical Head, Kerala with the support of LaLiga Sports Coordinator, Juan Florit. The training was delivered to provide them with theoretical and practical understanding of maximising the potential of aspiring footballers in the country. The coaches also got an opportunity to interact one-on-one with the LaLiga trainers and gain a valuable experience which will be translated to the grounds and increase the level of training for the students in LaLiga Football Schools.

LaLiga is the first international league to introduce such a programme to ensure sustenance and long-term impact of grassroots development initiatives in India. LaLiga Football Schools were launched in India in 2018 and have engaged directly with over 12,000 students and coaches. Launched in association with IOT, the project has now expanded to reach students in 40 centres across 14 cities in India. Summer training camps for students were also recently introduced as a part of the LaLiga Football Schools initiative, the training for which is being delivered by the coaches who attended the ‘Train the Trainer’ programme.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, “Through the LaLiga Football Schools initiative, we want to see tangible and long-term impact on football in India. To ensure that, we conducted the Train the Trainer programme in Delhi recently. By imparting the knowledge of Spanish techniques and methods, we want to enable these coaches to train the next big global football star from India. ”

Rohan Chopra, Chief Operating Officer, India On Track said, “A talented sportsperson owes their success to a great teacher. This thought is the basis of the Train the Trainer Programme. For longevity and sustained growth of football in India, it is imperative to bring the best global coaching practices to our coaches here, and to empower them with the right tools to guide the next many generation of footballers to come. “

Juan Florit, Sports Project Coordinator, LaLiga said, “India is going to be the next big hub for football, with the kind of talent we have seen in the country. By working with the youth, and coaches now, here we hope to propel the country to reach their goal faster. In the last 3 days, working with the 48 Indian coaches, we saw how deeply passionate they are about this and we are excited to see the change they bring in our programmes at LaLiga Football Schools.”

About LaLiga

Founded in 1984, LaLiga (Liga de Fútbol Profesional) is a sports association comprising the 42 teams that make up the first and second divisions of professional football in Spain. LaLiga, based in Madrid, is responsible for the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga 123 leagues and the television production, which in the 2016/2017 season reached more than 2.5 billion people globally. The association also has an active foundation and is the world’s first professional football league with a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine.

