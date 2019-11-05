LaLiga Exclusive: "Deciding to return almost two years ago was one of the best decisions I've made," says Ruben Rochina

Ruben Rochina (Image credits: AS)

Q: How do you feel at Levante UD?

A: After being away from home for almost ten years, deciding to return almost two years ago was one of the best decisions I've made. I'm really happy here.

Q: Do you believe that long-range shooting is one of your best attributes?

A: Yes, you're right with that one. I think I've been characterised a bit by that – by scoring a few goals from outside the area. I think that that could be one of my strongest points.

Q: Do you think we'd be right to say Rochina is one of the five best midfielders in terms of individual quality?

A: I think that's saying a lot! You look at the midfielders in LaLiga and I think the level is really high. So I think that's a bold statement.

Q: In terms of injuries, has there been one that has affected you particularly? What have you done to recover from them?

A: Unfortunately, I've had a few. I think any footballer always experiences these kinds of situations as it's a long professional career. I'd also say that when an injury comes, I deal with it the best I can. I'm not one to think negatively. I don't ask myself why it has happened or why it has happened to me. I think these situations just happen. When you get injured you just have to try to recover the best you can and not relapse. That's also important.

Q: Is there any other dream you would like to fulfil?

A: That's a very common question, but I couldn't tell you one in particular. I think we all want to put on the Spain shirt. For me, that would make me proud and that could be my main goal.