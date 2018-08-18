LaLiga Facebook Streaming FAQs: Tips for Perfect Viewing Experience

Zeeshan Ali FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 569 // 18 Aug 2018, 16:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Facebook will broadcast all LaLiga matches in the Indian subcontinent, for the next 3 seasons.

The LaLiga 2018/19 got underway last night, and India also got its first introduction to digital consumption of football coverage as Facebook began the LIVE streaming of all LaLiga matches by broadcasting the first couple of games of the season.

Also read: LaLiga India Telecast: How to watch all the games on Facebook

We encountered a pattern of questions(in the comments section) that people needed answers to, in regard to getting the perfect LaLiga viewing experience on Facebook. The absence of these answers seemed to fuel uncertainty among the audiences who were growing discouraged by the whole process.

We, at Sportskeeda, are committed to helping people with access to #LaLigaonFB in the Indian subcontinent get the perfect experience of watching the matches of the Spanish top flight, free of cost, on Facebook.

Here are some frequently asked questions which all have simple solutions. We've compiled them all here for you. We hope we're able to assist you in coming to terms with the seismic shift in football broadcasting and consumption in this part of the globe.

(Disclaimer: This article is applicable to Facebook users in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan.)

FAQs

* What is Facebook Live?

> Live lets people, public figures and Pages share live video with their followers and friends on Facebook.

* Is LaLiga Live Streaming available to everyone on Facebook?

> LaLiga Live streaming is available only to Facebook users in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan.

* How do I know if the video is live?

> There will be a red icon at the top left-hand corner of the video indicating that it is a live video. The word “Live” is written next to the icon, along with the number of current viewers.

* What happens to the Live video after the broadcast ends?

> The video will be published to the Page or profile so that fans and friends who missed it can watch at a later time. The broadcaster can remove the video post at any time, just like any other post.

* Where do LaLiga Live streams show up on Facebook?

> The Live streams will appear on the official page of LaLiga and the official pages of teams involved in the fixture. Alternatively, you may also catch all the live action on the Sportskeeda Football official page.

* How can people be notified when LaLiga matches on Facebook go live?

> To get notified when certain a broadcaster goes live, tap the "Live Subscribe" button on the top of a live video to get notified when that person or Page goes live again. People who frequently engage with or have recently interacted with a person or Page going Live may receive a notification. So follow and subscribe to the LaLiga and Sportskeeda Football official pages to stay informed.

* How to go full screen on LaLiga live stream on Facebook?

> The option to go full screen is available on the bottom right-hand corner of the video display. Click it to go full screen. You can also simply tilt the phone to landscape mode to activate full screen.

Tap on the LIVE Stream to reveal all functions on the screen

* How to hide the comments and reactions section on LaLiga stream on Facebook?

> Swipe from left to right to hide the comments and reactions section on the live stream to get a clear view of the game.

You can hide and reveal comments and reactions section

* The red "Live" icon and View Counter in the top-left corner is covering the scoreboard of LaLiga live stream on Facebook. What do I do?

> Swipe from left to right to get rid of the icon and get a clear view of the live stream. Now you will be able to view the game as it would appear on your cable TV.

Swipe from left to right on the screen to get the clear view of the live stream.

* My stream is slow. What do I do?

> Facebook provides you with a range of video quality options to choose from. The stream functions seamlessly in the highest quality over a steady internet connection. However, if the speed of your Internet is slow, select the "automatic" option among the video quality options present on the bottom-right corner of the video player. The stream will automatically adjust to the most stable video quality for uninterrupted streaming.

You can select from options ranging from 144p to 720pHD. Select 'Automatic' for slow internet connection.

* Multi-tasking. How to do other things on your phone while watching LaLiga on Facebook?

> There is a pop-out option available on the video player for the live stream. Click on it to continue watching the game outside of Facebook. The Video player will compress into a smaller version and appear on the bottom-right corner of the screen. You can now continue working on other things while watching the LaLiga live stream uninterrupted.

Screen-in-screen facility outside the Facebook app.

* Can I move the LaLiga stream on the pop-out video player around on the screen?

> You can also move the smaller pop-out video player around by swiping it across the screen to position it wherever you want.

If you have any other queries, please list them in the comments section below. We'll get you the answers!