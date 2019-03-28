×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LaLiga Football Schools to hold camps across India

IANS
NEWS
News
8   //    28 Mar 2019, 16:33 IST
IANS Image
La Liga. (Photo: Twitter/@LaLiga)

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) LaLiga Football Schools, a grassroots development initiative by the Spanish football league, LaLiga, along with India On Track (IOT) will be providing comprehensive training to Indian children and coaches across a range of cities in the country.

LaLiga Football Schools will be hosting special training camps for students in 8 cities in India, namely Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kochi, Calicut, Thrissur, Pune and Surat from April 1 to June 30. The aim will be to make training available to as many children as possible.

Following the training provided at LaLiga Football Schools, the camps will be delivered using LaLiga's technical curriculum and detailed methodology, overseen by Javier Cabrera, the programme technical director in India. Ranging from 6-12 days, the aim of the summer camps is to popularise football amongst the youth in India.

To ensure long-lasting impact, LaLiga will also organize a "Train the Trainer" programme in Delhi on April 13, 14 and 15 where 48 Indian coaches will been trained by the technical director and UEFA Pro-Licensed coaches assigned by LaLiga along with Hugo Blanco - sports projects director.

Commenting on the initiative, Javier Cabrera, technical director, LaLiga Football Schools India said: "The passion for football is there for all to see in India, since I've been in this country I continue to be surprised by the millions playing the sport. Spanish football is renowned across the globe for footballing excellence in professional and youth levels, so these Camps give an opportunity to play football the LaLiga way."

IANS
NEWS
Football - A new shock wave of frenzy across Mumbai?
RELATED STORY
5 LaLiga records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
Global Institute Of Sports Business ties up with LaLiga club SD Eibar
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: El Clasico available exclusively on Facebook Watch in India
RELATED STORY
How to know the best football league in Europe
RELATED STORY
Changing a nation’s approach to football, eleven million kids at a time!
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2022 race: Ranking the fastest emerging football nations right now
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi scores a sensational free-kick against Real Betis in LaLiga - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
4 Young players who could help England dominate world football in the future
RELATED STORY
Delhi Dynamos, Football Delhi host first-ever league for U-13 girls
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us