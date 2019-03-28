LaLiga Football Schools to hold camps across India

La Liga. (Photo: Twitter/@LaLiga)

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) LaLiga Football Schools, a grassroots development initiative by the Spanish football league, LaLiga, along with India On Track (IOT) will be providing comprehensive training to Indian children and coaches across a range of cities in the country.

LaLiga Football Schools will be hosting special training camps for students in 8 cities in India, namely Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kochi, Calicut, Thrissur, Pune and Surat from April 1 to June 30. The aim will be to make training available to as many children as possible.

Following the training provided at LaLiga Football Schools, the camps will be delivered using LaLiga's technical curriculum and detailed methodology, overseen by Javier Cabrera, the programme technical director in India. Ranging from 6-12 days, the aim of the summer camps is to popularise football amongst the youth in India.

To ensure long-lasting impact, LaLiga will also organize a "Train the Trainer" programme in Delhi on April 13, 14 and 15 where 48 Indian coaches will been trained by the technical director and UEFA Pro-Licensed coaches assigned by LaLiga along with Hugo Blanco - sports projects director.

Commenting on the initiative, Javier Cabrera, technical director, LaLiga Football Schools India said: "The passion for football is there for all to see in India, since I've been in this country I continue to be surprised by the millions playing the sport. Spanish football is renowned across the globe for footballing excellence in professional and youth levels, so these Camps give an opportunity to play football the LaLiga way."