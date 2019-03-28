×
LaLiga Football Schools to hold training camps for students across India

LaLiga
OFFICIAL
Feature
10   //    28 Mar 2019, 18:20 IST

:LaLiga Football Schools India
:LaLiga Football Schools India

LaLiga Football Schools, a grassroots development initiative by the Spanish football league, LaLiga, along with India On Track (IOT) will be providing comprehensive training to Indian children and coaches across a range of cities in the country. 

From 1st April to 30th June 2019, LaLiga Football Schools will be hosting special training camps for students in 8 cities in India, namely Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kochi, Calicut, Thrissur, Pune and Surat. With the aim to make the training available to as many children as possible, the Camps are open to any child who wishes to join.

Following the training provided at LaLiga Football Schools, the Camps will be delivered using LaLiga’s technical curriculum and detailed methodology, overseen by Javier Cabrera, the programme technical director in India. Ranging from 6-12 days, the aim of the Summer Camps is to popularise football amongst the youth in India.

Parents can get information on the Camps at Facebook events link

LaLiga Football Schools is a one of its kind initiative which allows students between 5-18 years of age to explore their love for the game and subsequently, nurture the football environment in India. Since its launch, over 10,000 kids in 35 centres across 14 cities in India have participated in the programme.

To ensure long-lasting impact, LaLiga will also organize a “Train the Trainer” Programme in New Delhi on 13th, 14th and 15th April 2019 where 48 Indian coaches will been trained by the Technical Director and UEFA Pro-Licensed coaches assigned by LaLiga along with Hugo Blanco – Sports Projects Director. The programme is first of its kind which is designed to adapt the LaLiga training methodology to the needs of the young Indian footballers. Additionally, the training programme also focuses on individual growth by educating the children about values of football and sports.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, “Over the past 6 months, through LaLiga Football Schools, we have reached thousands of young students across the country and the potential here is incredible. Recognising this, we decided to start Summer Camps to make our training programmes more accessible to the young Indians. The intensive courses delivering the Spanish methodology and approach towards football will take them one step closer towards their football dreams.” 

Javier Cabrera, Technical Director, LaLiga Football Schools India said, “The passion for football is there for all to see in India, since I’ve been in this country I continue to be surprised by the millions playing the sport. Spanish football is renowned across the globe for footballing excellence in professional and youth levels, so these Camps give an opportunity to play football the LaLiga way.

