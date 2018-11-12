LaLiga Matchweek 12: Team of the Week

Roy Emanuel FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 261 // 12 Nov 2018, 22:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

The top half of LaLiga's table has become an extremely tight race after this past weekend’s matches, with the division’s top six separated by only four points. After 12 rounds of fixtures, the Spanish league has been as unpredictable as it has been for a number of years.

The week’s action began on Friday evening, as Real Sociedad’s stellar second half produced a 3-1 win at Levante. La Real’s attack was struggling in the past few matches, only to come alive late in the game with three goals in ten minutes.

Saturday began with a 0-0 draw between Real Valladolid and Eibar, followed by a 1-0 victory for Valencia at Getafe. The result was Los Che’s second league win of 2018-19.

A wild match at the Wanda Metropolitano saw Atlético Madrid earn three points in the final moments against Athletic Club in a 3-2 final scoreline. Los Rojiblancos are now third in the table. The day finished with Leganés securing a point at Girona (0-0).

Sunday's afternoon kick-off featured another strong showing from Alavés, in a 2-1 home win versus Huesca. The Basque side are level on points with Sevilla and Atlético Madrid, in fourth place on goal difference.

Barcelona’s defence endured a tough outing against Real Betis at the Camp Nou, as the visitors came away with a 4-3 victory. It was Betis’ first league win at Barcelona since 1998. The Blaugrana remain in first place on 24 points.

Sevilla required a second-half comeback to defeat Espanyol 2-1, with Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal playing to a 2-2 draw.

The weekend’s final encounter was another bright moment for Santiago Solari, as Real Madrid beat Celta 4-2. Solari has won four matches out of four across all competitions since taking over for Julen Lopetegui last month.

The international break begins this week. League fixtures return on November 23. We highlight the top players in LaLiga from Matchweek 12.

Goalkeeper

Real Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip

GK - Jordi Masip - Real Valladolid

There will be some disappointment for Real Valladolid from Saturday, unable to find a win at home. However, goalkeeper Jordi Masip certainly did all he could to make that happen.

The former Barcelona shot-stopper made seven saves versus Eibar, earning his sixth clean sheet of the campaign (leading the league along with Jan Oblak).

1 / 5 NEXT