LaLiga 2018/19 Matchweek 13: Team of the Week

Roy Emanuel
ANALYST
Feature
145   //    27 Nov 2018, 04:21 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona - La Liga
Club Atletico de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona - La Liga

After the international break, it was back to business for LaLiga clubs this past weekend. There was yet another shuffle at the top of the table, with a new side now sitting atop the division.

The action began on Friday evening, as Deportivo Alavés and manager Abelardo had a wonderful chance to vault up to first place at Leganés. Instead, Los Pepineros and manager Mauricio Pellegrino earned an important three points in a 1-0 win. The result moves Leganés out of the relegation zone into 17th.

The weekend’s absolute stunner was in Saturday’s early kick-off, as Eibar secured a thrilling 3-0 victory against Real Madrid. The Basque side brought their best against the European title-holders and were rewarded with a historic finish. It was Eibar’s first league win versus Los Blancos. For Real manager Santiago Solari, it was his first loss since taking the job last month.

Valencia enjoyed a strong showing at home against Rayo Vallecano, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 triumph. Huesca and Levante battled to a 2-2 draw. The highlight of the weekend was in the capital, as Barcelona visited Atlético Madrid in a top-of-the-table clash.

A second-half strike from Diego Costa had the home side set for an important victory until Ousmane Dembélé’s late goal produced a 1-1 final scoreline.

Sunday began with yet another draw for Athletic Club, this time versus Getafe. It is Los Leones’ eighth draw in 13 league matches and dropped them into the relegation places.

Thanks to Atlético’s result against Barcelona, Sevilla then had an opportunity to jump to the top of the table with a win versus Real Valladolid, and they took advantage of that chance. A 1-0 final now puts manager Pablo Machín’s team first in LaLiga.

Girona earned an impressive 3-1 away win at Espanyol, with a 2-1 home victory for Villarreal against Real Betis finishing off the day’s fixtures. Monday evening brought a 2-1 loss for Celta Vigo at Real Sociedad, the visitors' fourth consecutive game without a win across all competitions.

European matches are on the horizon this week for several Spanish clubs, as the Champions League and Europa League reach the fifth matchday of the group stage.

We review and highlight the top players in LaLiga for Matchweek 13:

Goalkeeper - Tomáš Vaclík - Sevilla FC

Sevilla goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
Sevilla goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík

André Silva ultimately delivered the winning goal for Sevilla on Sunday versus Real Valladolid, but it was Tomáš Vaclík’s work at goalkeeper that helped to produce an important result.

The 29-year-old made 5 saves and positioned himself effectively throughout the game, earning his fourth league clean sheet of the 2018-19 season.

Roy Emanuel
ANALYST
Roy was born and raised in New York but now calls Arizona home. A passionate writer/editor focused on bringing quality content to those that love the beautiful game. La Liga, MLS and League Two always catch his eye. His work has appeared on MSN, Bleacher Report, FanSided, Last Word On Sports and other news outlets.
