LaLiga Matchweek 2: Team of the Week

Roy Emanuel FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 757 // 28 Aug 2018, 05:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

After a thrilling first week of action in LaLiga, Matchweek Two featured several strong defensive performances that helped to put the pressure on some of Spain’s top sides.

On Saturday, only a strike from Antoine Griezmann in the second half was the difference in Atlético Madrid’s 1-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano. That same day, Ousmane Dembélé played a similar role for Barcelona, as the title-holders earned a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid. The newly-promoted club’s pitch at the Estadio José Zorrilla was in absolutely horrendous shape, and LaLiga will be investigating Valladolid’s current situation at the ground.

Two other matches this past weekend (Alavés vs. Real Betis & Sevilla vs. Villarreal) ended with 0-0 scorelines. Getafe secured their first win of the term against Eibar on Friday evening. Alavés, Real Valladolid and surprisingly, Real Betis, have all yet to score in the league thus far in 2018-19.

Real Madrid may have started slow in their visit to face Girona on Sunday, but Los Blancos proved they were certainly up to the challenge. Borja García gave the home team an early advantage, only to see the reigning European champion storm back to claim all three points in a 4-1 result. Two penalty-kicks were given in the match for Madrid, as Girona were unable to see out the game in a positive way.

Monday’s fixtures produced a 2-1 win for Celta Vigo at Levante, while Athletic Club and Huesca played to an entertaining 2-2 draw.

After stellar displays throughout the league this past week, we highlight the top players from Matchweek Two in the Spanish first division.

Goalkeeper

GK - Tomáš Vaclík - Sevilla FC

Sevilla and manager Pablo Machín will be disappointed that they were not able to find a breakthrough against Villarreal, but Los Nervionenses were able to secure a point due to the efforts of goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík on Sunday.

With Sergio Rico on-loan at Fulham this season, there was certainly concern amongst Sevilla fans about the position. However, after recording six saves and keeping the clean sheet this week, confidence should be building for Vaclík’s future with the club. Sevilla face a significant test this coming weekend, as they travel to play local rival Real Betis in an intense (and important) encounter on Sunday evening.

1 / 5 NEXT