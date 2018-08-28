Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LaLiga Matchweek 2: Team of the Week

Roy Emanuel
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
757   //    28 Aug 2018, 05:13 IST

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

After a thrilling first week of action in LaLiga, Matchweek Two featured several strong defensive performances that helped to put the pressure on some of Spain’s top sides.

On Saturday, only a strike from Antoine Griezmann in the second half was the difference in Atlético Madrid’s 1-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano. That same day, Ousmane Dembélé played a similar role for Barcelona, as the title-holders earned a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid. The newly-promoted club’s pitch at the Estadio José Zorrilla was in absolutely horrendous shape, and LaLiga will be investigating Valladolid’s current situation at the ground.

Two other matches this past weekend (Alavés vs. Real Betis & Sevilla vs. Villarreal) ended with 0-0 scorelines. Getafe secured their first win of the term against Eibar on Friday evening. Alavés, Real Valladolid and surprisingly, Real Betis, have all yet to score in the league thus far in 2018-19.

Real Madrid may have started slow in their visit to face Girona on Sunday, but Los Blancos proved they were certainly up to the challenge. Borja García gave the home team an early advantage, only to see the reigning European champion storm back to claim all three points in a 4-1 result. Two penalty-kicks were given in the match for Madrid, as Girona were unable to see out the game in a positive way.

Monday’s fixtures produced a 2-1 win for Celta Vigo at Levante, while Athletic Club and Huesca played to an entertaining 2-2 draw.

After stellar displays throughout the league this past week, we highlight the top players from Matchweek Two in the Spanish first division.

Goalkeeper

GK - Tomáš Vaclík - Sevilla FC

Sevilla v AFC Bournemouth - Pre-Season Friendly

Sevilla and manager Pablo Machín will be disappointed that they were not able to find a breakthrough against Villarreal, but Los Nervionenses were able to secure a point due to the efforts of goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík on Sunday.

With Sergio Rico on-loan at Fulham this season, there was certainly concern amongst Sevilla fans about the position. However, after recording six saves and keeping the clean sheet this week, confidence should be building for Vaclík’s future with the club. Sevilla face a significant test this coming weekend, as they travel to play local rival Real Betis in an intense (and important) encounter on Sunday evening.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Karim Benzema
Roy Emanuel
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Roy was born and raised in New York but now calls Arizona home. A passionate writer/editor focused on bringing quality content to those that love the beautiful game. La Liga, MLS and League Two always catch his eye. His work has appeared on MSN, Bleacher Report, FanSided, Last Word On Sports and other news outlets.
LaLiga Matchweek 1: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 1 Review 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi not letting LaLiga matches out of Spain...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Week 1 Review: Barca, Real register wins but...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 2 Preview
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 1 Preview
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Reason why LaLiga club presidents and players...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/18: 5 young players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Most Valuable XI
RELATED STORY
Sony Pictures Networks India partners with Facebook to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us